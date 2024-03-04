21 Nations Gear Up for 2024 Red Bull Half Court World Final.

Qualifiers for the season finale at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City are set to unfold across 21 countries in five continents; including Kenya.

NBA Shooting Coach, Chris Matthews – aka “Lethal Shooter” - expresses his enthusiasm, stating: "I am thrilled to witness the Red Bull Half Court World Final unfold in the iconic Mecca of Streetball, NYC. The opportunity for players to showcase their skills at the legendary Brooklyn Bridge Park is truly extraordinary.

Red Bull Half Court brings the fastest version of 3-on-3 basketball to players worldwide, taking the game to where communities feel at home – in their streets, on their courts, in their neighborhoods.

Red Bull Half Court Qualifier Image © Red Bull

Last year's Red Bull Half Court World Final in Belgrade, Serbia engaged thousands of players from all around the globe, with Team Serbia eventually clinching the men's title and Team Egypt securing the women's crown.

To celebrate the global tournament and the excitement of 3-on-3 basketball, hoopers can now mark their calendar for #HalfCourtDay on March 3rd, an annual celebration to kick off the season of the world’s most significant 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Tournament Rules:

• Rosters consist of three starters and one sub.

• Each game has a 10-minute time cap, with 21 being the maximum high score. In case of a tie at the time cap, the first team to score two points wins.

• During pool play, the team accumulating the most scoring points receives the “own the court bonus” to aid in advancing, ensuring a fast-paced version of 3-on-3 basketball.