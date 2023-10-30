Ace Uni; Queen Arrow's Tips for Comrades on Studying

Queen Arrow remembers her own freshman year as a balancing act between gaming, law school, and university life. Take some tips from QA on how to ace this thing called uni.

Follow your Passion

Queen Arrow's freshman year was marked by a unique achievement – winning an essay competition that took her to Arusha, Tanzania. She used her love for gaming, particularly the first Assassin's Creed game, as inspiration for her essay on religious fundamentalism. This experience taught her the power of combining passions and studies, demonstrating how gaming can have an academic impact.

Find your Tribe

Queen Arrow while in uni at St. Claire’s Hostel. Circa 2017. © Red Bull

Queen Arrow describes herself as "friendly, naive, and reserved" during her freshman year. One crucial hack she swears by is the importance of finding the right friends who can provide support in both academics and maintaining a balanced social life. In her case, her study group also served as her social anchor, keeping her grounded amidst the excitement of newfound freedom.

There's no shame in asking for assistance when needed.

- Queen Arrow’s message to freshmen is clear

When it comes to building a network of friends and mentors, Queen Arrow's advice is to keep a small, reliable circle of friends. Her group mates from university have remained a valuable resource in her life, offering help in studying and guidance as she progresses in her legal career.

It’s All About Balance

Juggling law school and pursuing a gaming career might seem daunting, but Queen Arrow emphasizes the importance of prioritization. She suggests that students should determine what's most important at a given time and focus on it. Additionally, delegation, summarized notes, and stress reduction techniques like working out can help maintain the delicate balance between academics and gaming.

Putting the EXTRA in curriculum

Queen Arrow didn't limit herself to academics and gaming alone. She participated in extracurricular activities, such as basketball, which enriched her university experience. It allowed her to meet new people and explore new interests, eventually leading her to esports.

Study Like a Pro

Studying for exams and writing papers can be intimidating, but Queen Arrow has a few effective strategies to share. These include regular reviews of class notes, the use of mind maps to simplify complex topics, and the benefits of study buddies. She also recommends accessing summarized notes to make studying less daunting.

Closing Statements

In closing, Queen Arrow encourages freshmen to be kind to themselves on their university journey. She emphasizes the importance of allowing room for exploration, learning from mistakes, and growing through experiences. As Queen Arrow's life exemplifies, the university years are a unique blend of academics, gaming, and personal growth.