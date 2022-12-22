Ahmad Daham takes on Matatu: Film OUT NOW

From love of the WRC to F1, motorsports has a huge fanbase in Kenya. However, unlike its our counterparts, the art of drift doesn't have as big of a following in the country. Therefore, Ahmad's visit was essential.

Safely tucked into Katana - his Lexus RC F 1200hp beast of a machine - Ahmad took several spins around iconic spots in Kenya. Often turning heads, catching bystanders attention with loud BANGS and stopping people in their tracks, as this was a phenomenon rarely seen in the country.

And as a result, a film was born... another first of for the country.

From a streotypical 'cheers baba' character, iconic spots in Nairobi town, performing acrobats, smokie pasua, matataus (aka nganya), and 'sherehe' (party); the film takes viewers through an action packed 4 minutes of pure and authentic Kenyan flavour.

When drift meets Kenya, this is the result.

Let us give you a little preview in pictures...

