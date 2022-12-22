Ahmad Daham vs. Matatu, Kenya
© Rooney Mwangi / Red Bull Content Pool
Drifting

Ahmad Daham takes on Matatu: Film OUT NOW

Full film available on the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube page
Part of this story

Ahmad Daham

One of the stars of the Middle East's hugely popular drifting scene, Ahmad Daham is a multiple champion and a Guinness World Record holder to boot.

JordanJordan
From love of the WRC to F1, motorsports has a huge fanbase in Kenya. However, unlike its our counterparts, the art of drift doesn't have as big of a following in the country. Therefore, Ahmad's visit was essential.
Safely tucked into Katana - his Lexus RC F 1200hp beast of a machine - Ahmad took several spins around iconic spots in Kenya. Often turning heads, catching bystanders attention with loud BANGS and stopping people in their tracks, as this was a phenomenon rarely seen in the country.
And as a result, a film was born... another first of for the country.
From a streotypical 'cheers baba' character, iconic spots in Nairobi town, performing acrobats, smokie pasua, matataus (aka nganya), and 'sherehe' (party); the film takes viewers through an action packed 4 minutes of pure and authentic Kenyan flavour.
When drift meets Kenya, this is the result.

Let us give you a little preview in pictures...

Ahmad Daham meets George Kagwe to save the day, Kenya
© Rooney Mwangi / Red Bull Content Pool
Ahmad Daham drifts around acrobats, Kimathi Street - Nairobi CBD
© Rooney Mwangi
Ahmad Daham drifts in Limuru, Kenya
© Rooney Mwangi / Red Bull Content Pool
Ahmad Daham vs. Matatu, Kenya
© Rooney Mwangi / Red Bull Content Pool
Ahmad & George keep with the adventure, Limuru Kenya
© Alvin Kibet / Red Bull Content Pool
Ahmad & George arrive at the final destination
© Alvin Kibet / Red Bull Content Pool

Drifting