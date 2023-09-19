Summer break is almost over and students are getting ready for another year of academics! It isn’t easy coming out of months of relaxation and diving right back into studying, so we’re to help you with a smooth transition from summer to study mode!

Get Your Study Mode On © Victor Magdeyev

Here are some of the tips we have for you to go back to your university feeling fresh and motivated:

1) Get organized:

Even if all your courses this semester seem similar and redundant, you must face facts: you have to complete all of them to graduate. But don’t worry! You can minimize that feeling of repetitiveness by making sure you organize how and when you want to take each course, spreading them out throughout the day and taking a few elective courses in between for a well-needed breather.

2) Start Reading:

Before things start piling up from all the courses you’re taking, get ahead of the program and start reading your material beforehand. This will help you get a better understanding of the course and what’s to come, making you more prepared and less overwhelmed before those daunting exams come along.

3) Make New Friends:

At the beginning of every semester, plan a small gathering with some of the students in one of your courses. Why? This will help you fit in better and feel more at ease, whether with your new class or with your new classmates; you never know, they might eventually help you with some class notes or explaining a certain point that you may not have fully understood in class. And ultimately? They might become life-long friends!

Get Your Study Mode On © Ryan Bolton

4) Relax:

Make sure you find the time for “you” to chill and kick back; be it by playing sports, video games, or hanging out with friends, it’s important to maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle and not stress over studying 24/7.

5) Keep Your Goals in Plain Sight:

Create a vision board of what you aspire to do that semester, the new experiences you want to have, the grades you want to achieve, and the people you want to meet.

Get Your Study Mode On © Victor Magdeyev

6) Find a Role Model:

In relation to your field of study, find an author, a blogger, or a public figure that talks about your field of interest; this will help you stay motivated and fully focused on the goals you have in sight.

These were some of our tips that we think will make going back to university that much easier and smoother! Do you agree with our list? Share this article and let us know your thoughts!

Get Your Study Mode On © Victor Magdeyev