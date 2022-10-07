How To Become A Red Bull Campus Clutch National Champion

Valorant is a first-person shooter PC game that requires 5 team members. It is a free-to-play game and hence can accommodate various PCs. What does it take to become a National Champion? We caught up with the team Captain of Step Bro, Glenn, to find out the steps the team took to become National Champions.

1. Join the tournament

This is probably the hardest part of any tournament and especially Red Bull Campus Clutch because it runs on a global scale. Most people say they are good and can beat anyone but when it comes to grand tournaments, they shy away and would rather just keep their mouths moving. In Kenya, we (gamers) are talented and even in hard circumstances we still manage to get onto a PC or console and game. The Internet may be a challenge with slow speeds but in the middle of the night or the early hours, you will find gamers having a great time or grinding to get their scores up. Take the initiative to join the tournament. It will take all your strength and commitment but it will totally be worth it. If it wasn't for Red Bull Campus Clutch last year we wouldn't have the bragging rights we have now. If a team wants to see how good they are, they test with us. I would encourage everyone to join the tournament, it's free and you have nothing to lose.

2. Practice

We formed a team but had challenges not knowing our strengths and weaknesses. To build endurance we knew we had to practice. This showed great commitment because we only had a couple of weeks to get our strategies and improve our plays. We had to know what to do if one team member had a ‘bad day’. We had to get involved with scrims with different teams. In the middle of the night when our eyes were tired or we had exams or long days, we had to pick up any slack and cover our teammates under any circumstance.

Record your practices! This improved our communication, skill, organisation and endurance. Even on the day before the tournament, we still had a few doubts so we had a scrim and learned from it. Because of that scrim when we were down at the tournament I reminded the team of what we went through and boosted team morale. This is what got us through the semi-finals.

3. Bonding with teammates

You have to get to know your teammates and trust them. Since I am the team Captain, I offered my family home for the team to come and have a meal in a relaxed, safe atmosphere. We were literary doing nothing but just eating, vibing to music and getting to know each other. This chemistry goes a long way on the battlefield and I can assure you that without this, I wouldn't be communicating with my team the way we do now. This is actually one of the reasons why we did so well in the finals. As the team spent over the day, getting to the final and getting that last push was all because I understood my teammates and what they needed at that moment.

4. Boost team morale

As a team captain, always hype the team. I started social media pages to get fans who were on our side and who would cheer us on. I was surprised that anyone knew of Step Bro before the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant tournament apart from family but this boosted the team's morale and we wanted to do even better. Streaming out scrims was also an added advantage because teams wanted to challenge us and this would get us practising and improving. We have met some awesome people and some that even want to sponsor us.

5. The goal is to have fun

Going into the tournament with the goal of having fun and not winning. This relieved the pressure and we took it just like a scrim. Yes, there are stakes on the line but that was not the focus. We wanted to be able to say that we registered for a tournament, took part and did our best while having fun. There were a lot of funny moments and banter within the team circle, and this encouraged us to keep going. We could not believe it when we won.

