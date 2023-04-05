Imagine walking suspended on a rope that’s only about as thick as your index finger that’s the length of six football fields over a height higher than Nairobi's Times Tower… all this without falling. Well, you don’t have to imagine it anymore because Jaan Roose successfully did this, thereby, completing the longest slackline in Africa.

The Estonian Daredevil - Jaan Roose, is a professional slackline athlete who has participated in various competitions and holds several titles such as the 2016 Slackline World Cup Championship. Roose visited Kenya late last year and wowed audiences at the Village Market with a slackline showcase.

Jaan Roose, Samburu County Kenya © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool

Slacklining is a sport that is not common in the country and Roose’s visit was able to showcase the different possibilities that exist in sports over and above the more common ball sports.

Unknown to many, he was also here with an intent to break this continental record.

The location selection for this project was essential. Right in the heart of Samburu County sit two rock formations known as Nkadorru Murto. It is also known as the Cat and Mouse due to it’s uncanny resemblance to an actual cat and mouse.

Cat, Samburu County © Migwa Nthiga

The rock formations are found in the home of the Samburu people; often regarded close cousins to the more known Maasai. They are known for their distinctively bright dress and adornments which include brightly coloured necklaces, earrings, and headdresses.

Samburu Warriors, Kenya © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool

To complete this feat on the Samburu people’s native ground, Roose was traditionally blessed by the Samburu elders; who are the most respected leaders in their community. Sitting in front of a fire, in the middle of a semi-circle of the elders, facing the sacred mountain, Jaan was bestowed blessing through chants; with the Samburu women singing in the background and the Samburu warriors watching in.

Samburu Elders Blessing © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool Samburu Elders Blessing © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool

Rigging took a total of 16 hours 30 minutes and was aided by the local climbing community and Climbing Life Kenya. For the feat, the slackline was 580 metres long between Cat and Mouse; while Cat stands at 151 metres high and Mouse at 195 metres. This presented a unique challenge as it meant that the slack line would sag for most of the time and Roose would be walking at an incline.

Once the line was rigged, it was a waiting game to find the right weather conditions. After a tense 6 hours, the wind calmed down and Roose hopped on the chance to began his walk. And for 58 minutes he battled with the harsh Samburu sun beating down on him as well as cross winds of 27 to 30kph.

Jaan Roose © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool Jaan Roose © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool

Perched on a nearby rock formation were some Samburu warriors watching in owe as Roose was attempting the walk. He, in that moment, embodying the courage and bravery that the Samburu people are known for. And for some of the team waiting down below, holding the binoculars to their eyes as he was so high up he blended into sky.

And all this for Roose to successfully complete his walk… without falling off. Which was met with moments of excitement and cheer from the whole crew and community as a truly remarkable feat was achieved.

Jaan Roose © Migwa Nthiga / Red Bull Content Pool

And, of course, he left Cat and Mouse as pristine as he found them.

Hongera Jaan!