All the way up: Karan Patel named 2022 Motorsports personality of the year

Karan Patel has won the top prize at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) awards ceremony. Patel, who has been competing in motorsports for eight years, was recognized for his exceptional performance in the motorsports arena.

Patel’s win is a testament to his dedication and hard work, as well as his passion for motorsports. He has consistently demonstrated his skills and competitiveness, making him a standout athlete in the field.

The KMSF top prize is awarded annually to the best motorsports athlete in Kenya, and Patel’s win is a significant achievement. The award recognizes his outstanding contribution to the sport, and his ability to represent Kenya at the highest level.

I am incredibly honored to receive this award. It is a recognition of my passion for motorsports and the hard work I have put into my career. Karan Patel

We will continue aiming higher and hopefully win the elusive African title Karan Patel

The KMSF awards ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of Kenyan motorsports athletes. This year’s ceremony was held in Nairobi, Kenya, and was attended by a number of dignitaries, including government officials and members of the motorsports community.

Congratulations Karan, on this outstanding achievement!