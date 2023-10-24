Karan Patel emerges victorious in Zambia ARC circuit

Karan Patel secured a remarkable win at the Sarago Zambia International Rally, maintaining his undefeated treak in the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC). With this resounding triumph, Patel has maintained his unbeaten streak in this year’s race, positioning himself close to clinching the championship title.

What makes this victory even more remarkable is that during final practice run, Patel’s Ford Fiesta rolled over, threatening to derail his prospects. Nevertheless, his technical team’s swift action saw the car restored to it’s prime, allowing Patel to qualify for the race.

“We're thrilled to announce that we emerged victorious in the Zambia round of the Africa Rally Championship! A massive shoutout to our dedicated team, who put in endless hours of hard work, from the roll-in practice to repairing those small and big breakages and damages during the event,"

Patel currently leads the ARC standings with an impressive 120 points, closely pursed by Uganda’s Jas Magat with 111 points. Yassin Nasser, despite facing setbacks in the Zambia event, remains a formidable contender with 93 points.

