Hosted by team principal Jari Matti Latvala, the youngest ever world champion Kalle Rovanpera and his Toyota team mates Takamoto Katsuta and Elfyn Evans – the three day event featured a series of experiences that inspired the Kenyan champion.

One such experience was co-driving Takamoto Katsuta on the icy stages of the manufacturer champion’s test site near Jyvaskyla. With temparatures dipping below -16 degrees the duo shook off the cold while blistering through the 17km test loop in the snow spangled Finnish forests.

Karan Patel onboard with Takamoto Katsuta © Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

“It was inspiring to sit alongside ‘Taka-san’ in the Toyota GR Rally 1 car, and experience first hand the pace and sheer skill it takes to succeed at the pinnacle of the sport. The Hybrid Rally 1 car is worlds of difference from my R5, and Taka’s footwork and instinct on ice are impressive” Said Patel after the experience.

Takamoto Katsuta and Karan Patel in action at TGR test site in Jyvaskyla © Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The Japanese driver who has lived in the Rally Finland host city Jyväskylä, close to the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team base for several years and competed regularly on Finnish roads earlier in his career, calls Rally Finland his ‘second home rally’.

At the team’s base, Patel went behind the scenes of the teams preparations ahead of the new season that kicks off with Rally Monte Carlo in January.

Takamoto Katsuta and Karan Patel behind the scenes at the TGR test site © Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The following day, the 31year old speedster Patel spent a day training on ice behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris GR with instructors from the reknown Esko Reiners training school. “Driving on snow or ice is a challenge for every rally driver but also an indescribable experience that is known to improve driving skill on other surfaces. I’m happy that I was able to impress the instructors with my precision and pace, and they rated me among one of the top drivers they’ve trained. That was a real confidence boost.”

Karan Patel in an Esko Reiners Toyota GR Yaris winter training session © Esko Reiners Motorsport

Patel is no stranger to driving on mixed surfaces and he fondly recalls his time in the Drive DMack Cup (Junior WRC Championship) in 2016 where he competed in 5 rallies across Europe, including Rally Finland and Rally Poland.

Karan Patel with a winter driving instructor at Esko Reiners Motorsport © Esko Reiners Motorsport

The trip culminated in a colorful celebration by the World Champions hosted by the City Of Jyvaskyla at the iconic Pavijionki square.

In addition to world champions Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen and the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team, various rally legends took to the stage, with top Finnish artists ensuring rally fans got into true party mode.