Music
Maandy on Nairobi, Authenticity & Red Bull 60 Seconds
Maandy talks Nairobi roots, authenticity, and representing Kenyan hoods in her Red Bull 60 Seconds freestyle.
Roots in Kawangware: The Making of Maandy
Born and raised in Kawangware, Nairobi, Maandy’s sound is shaped from her environment. The bustling hood molded her resilience, work ethic, and artistic perspective from a young age. “It’s a very vibrant hood, and from early you learn how to hustle,” she says.
From the beginning, Maandy was intentional about her path in music. She never viewed it as a hobby. Watching artists build sustainable careers from their talent showed her that music could be both passion and profession. That mindset led her to treat music as a business from day one
Authenticity as an Artistic Blueprint
Maandy describes her artistry with one word: authenticity. Every song she writes reflects her real-life experiences, emotions, and perspective. “Every song I write is exactly how I live my life,” she explains. Tracks like Bad Gyal, offer listeners a glimpse into how she sees herself, without exaggeration or performance.
This honesty allows her audience to grow alongside her. Her music documents different phases of life, capturing confidence, self-discovery, and evolution. For Maandy, staying true to herself ensures that the connection with her listeners remains genuine and lasting.
Stepping into Red Bull 60 Seconds
Maandy’s involvement in Red Bull 60 Seconds came from her admiration for the brand’s consistent support of Kenya’s creative scene. She had been watching Red Bull collaborate with local artists and creatives, making the opportunity impossible to ignore. “The offer presented itself and I had to jump on it,” she says.
The format (completing a challenge in exactly 60 seconds) presented a creative challenge. As a writer, condensing ideas into such a limited timeframe required precision and intentionality. For the production, Maandy chose to work with ABH Sounds, whose unique sound she had long admired. After sharing a few ideas within her comfort zone, the moment the beat arrived, the writing process flowed naturally.
A 60-Second Shoutout to Nairobi Hoods
The lyrical brief for the project rap about Nairobi hoods was deeply personal for Maandy. She speaks proudly about living in Nairobi and the cultural richness found across its neighborhoods. From Rongai, known as the nganya capital, to the vibrant energy of the Eastlands, she wanted to highlight how every hood contributes to the identity of the city.
One lyric stands out as especially meaningful to her: “Nikiwa hapa mi najua niko mtaa.” The line speaks to belonging and home. “No matter where I am, I know this is my hood,” she explains. It reflects unity despite differences, and the shared vibe that brings people together across backgrounds.
Red Bull also plays a practical role in Maandy’s everyday life, helping her stay energized through long studio sessions, rehearsals, performances, and multi-day tours.
Ultimately, Maandy hopes her Red Bull 60 Seconds freestyle leaves young people proud of Nairobi, proud of Kenya, and appreciative of diversity. She is especially keen on inspiring female rappers, showing them that platforms exist where they can showcase their talent on a global scale.