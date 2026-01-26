First-time founders & students in Kenya compete for Silicon Valley success.

From January 19 through March 15, 2026, one- or two-member teams from Kenya can visit the Red Bull Basement

to submit their application. If they already have an idea, they’ll answer a short set of questions about it, and if they’re still finding their direction, AI mentors can help them brainstorm an idea based on their interests. Once an applicant submits their idea, they will receive free access to Microsoft 365 Copilot to help refine their proof of concept before a local panel of industry leaders and experts selects the top ideas in the country. Those top teams will then be asked to supply a short video showcasing who they are, and from there, a select 15 teams will be invited to pitch their idea in person on the National Final stage to the local judging panel.