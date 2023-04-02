Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 Season is here!

Are you ready to bust a move and show off your best dance moves? Well, get ready because the Red Bull Dance Your Style is back! This is the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills and compete against other talented dancers.

To audition for the competition from literally anywhere around the country, simply make a one-minute video, post and tag @redbullkenya and #redbulldanceyourstyle on Instagram.

We will also be coming to a city near you with workshops where we will share skills and moves. Keep it here to register for these amazing workshops - you do not want to miss out!!

Eldoret 14 & 15th April

Kisumu 28th & 29th April

Nakuru 5th & 6th May

Mombasa 28th & 29th May

Start practicing and perfecting your skills. You'll want to make sure you're in top form for the 2023 edition, as the competition is sure to be fierce.

When it's time to hit the stage, give it your all and show the judges what you've got! Remember, the most important thing is to have fun and enjoy yourself. Win or lose, you'll have a great time and meet other dancers who share your passion for dance.

This could be your chance to become the next Red Bull Dance Your Style superstar! Let's go!!