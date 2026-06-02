Zac The Great Is Taking Kenyan Street Dance to the World

If there was one place to be in Nairobi on 24 May, it was the Tsavo Ballroom at KICC.

Packed with energy, music and some of the country's most talented dancers, the venue played host to the Red Bull Dance Your Style Kenya 2026 National Final, where 16 of Kenya's best street dancers battled it out for the ultimate prize: a ticket to represent Kenya at the World Final in Zurich, Switzerland.

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When the lights finally went down on an unforgettable night of freestyle battles, crowd reactions and jaw-dropping moments, one dancer stood above the rest. Zack The Great had officially been crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style Kenya Champion 2026.

And for Zack, the victory still feels surreal.

Quotation It honestly feels like an answered prayer and a huge blessing," he says. "Kenya is full of energy, culture and incredibly talented dancers, so being recognized among such amazing talent means a lot to me. Zac the Great

Anyone who was inside KICC that night knows the competition was anything but easy. Red Bull Dance Your Style isn't your typical dance competition. There are no judges holding scorecards and no choreographed routines. Instead, dancers have to freestyle to whatever song the DJ throws at them, while the crowd decides who advances.

The result? Pure chaos, creativity and entertainment.

From Afrobeats and Amapiano to old-school throwbacks and unexpected crowd favourites, dancers had seconds to adapt, impress and own the moment.

For Zack, one of the toughest moments came just before the final battle.

Quotation The biggest thing on my mind was staying mentally strong and overcoming exhaustion," he says. "We had a tiebreaker battle before going straight into the finals, so I had to stay focused and trust my training. Zac the Great

That focus paid off.

As the competition intensified, Zac continued to feed off the atmosphere inside the ballroom. Every cheer, scream and reaction from the audience seemed to fuel his performance even more.

While the championship may feel like an overnight success story, Zack's journey has been years in the making.

He first started dancing over a decade ago, learning through street sessions, dance ciphers and countless hours spent perfecting his craft. Today, his style blends street culture, hip-hop and popping, creating a unique freestyle approach that has become instantly recognisable within Kenya's dance community.

His secret? Consistency.

"I train almost every day for at least three hours," he says. "Dance is part of my lifestyle. It keeps me inspired and connected to people."

For Zac, inspiration comes from everywhere — music, culture, everyday life and the creative people around him.

"Being surrounded by creative people constantly pushes me to evolve and discover new ways to express myself," he explains. "Dance is more than movement. It's a language."

MT Pop, Luwam Luciano, Verb © Kiguta Francis

The national final itself wasn't just a celebration of local talent. Fans were also treated to appearances from some of the biggest names in global street dance, including 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion MT Pop, world finalist Luwam, Netherlands champion Luciano and South African dance star Verb.

Zac the Great © Kiguta Francis Spectator © Kiguta Francis Zac the Great © Kiguta Francis Crowd Decides © Kiguta Francis Spectator © Kiguta Francis Crowd at Red Bull Dance your Style © Kiguta Francis Zac the Great © Kiguta Francis Zac the Great © Kiguta Francis Zac the Great © Kiguta Francis Zac the Great © Kiguta Francis

Their presence brought an international flavour to Nairobi while highlighting just how far Kenya's dance scene has come.

Now Zack joins that global conversation.

His next stop is Zurich, where he will compete against national champions from 51 countries in front of a worldwide audience.

It's a challenge he knows won't be easy.

"It will be my first time competing on such a major international stage," he says. "The environment and energy will be different, but I see it as an opportunity to grow and push myself even further."

One thing is certain: he'll be carrying more than just his own ambitions when he boards that flight.

He'll be carrying the energy of Nairobi's dance circles, the creativity of Kenya's street culture and the support of everyone who watched him light up the stage at KICC.

And if his performance at Red Bull Dance Your Style Kenya 2026 is anything to go by, Zurich should be ready.