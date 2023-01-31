Red Bull Doodle Art Competition Takes Off in Kenya

This exciting competition is open to artists of all ages and skill levels, who are invited to submit their original doodles for a chance to win exciting prizes and gain recognition for their artistic talents.

Red Bull Doodle Art is an exciting new platform that gives artists an opportunity to showcase their creativity and imagination on a global stage. The competition is a global platform where artists from around the world come together to share their unique doodling styles and show off their skills.

The winning artist from Kenya will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Netherlands to represent Kenya in the world finals.

20+ other countries will also be participating; and registrations are now open to entries from Kenya.

For those who are unfamiliar with doodling, it is a form of drawing that is often done absentmindedly or when one's attention is otherwise occupied. It is a fun and creative activity that allows artists to express themselves freely without being restricted by rules or limitations.

The competition, which is open to entries from 23rd January to 19th March invites artists to create their own unique and creative doodles based on the recurring question ‘Where does the mind take you?’ Entries can be submitted via the Red Bull Kenya website and will be judged by a panel of experienced art professionals.

Participants in the competition are encouraged to register as soon as possible. By doing so, they will have the opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, gain recognition and exposure, and compete for the top prize.