Ahmad Daham oversees Red Bull Drift Academy at KICC

The Middle Eastern based drifter has been in the country to mentor drifters and promote the sport with the end goal of professionalising it in Kenya.

The Red Bull athlete said he has been impressed by the local drifting community’s level of performance and their thirst to learn more about the sport.

“Honestly, they were way better than I expected in terms of driving talent but their cars are not really set up for some thing like this because it’s the first time. There were around three or four drifters that really shocked me…they had the skills but now only need a bit more experience,” Daham said.

The Dubai-based racer first undertook his students through a theoretical class in the morning, which centred on the basics of drifting in addition to sharing his experience in the sport.

Daham In Kenya © Rooney Mwangi

In the afternoon, prospective drifters were taken through a practical session with Daham sitting on the passenger’s seat and providing practical tips to every student on how to improve their art and craft of drifting.

Daham described the sessions as fulfilling for him as he got the chance to pass on the knowledge he has acquired in over two decades.

“I love to give back and pass on my skills. What I have learnt in the last 22 years, I love to pass on to the next generation so that drifting may grow around the world. If they (drifters) are saying they have learnt a lot then I am excited as well,” Daham, who first raced as a drifter in 2011, said.

Crowds went wild and shouted themselves hoarse as Daham put on a show for them in his Lexus RC F – nicknamed Katana (Japanese for sword of the samurai).

The one-of-a-kind drift racecar, which was shipped in by Astral Aviation, has been a spectacle and it was no different at KICC.

Commenting on the public's reception of the first-ever Red Bull Car Park Drifting academy, Daham predicted that the sport will grow and gain as many fans as possible in the country.

“Looking at the fanbase here today, I think it is going to be huge in Kenya. With Red Bull Kenya pushing on, I believe the Car Park Drifting will be a big thing in Kenya in the years to come,” he said.

One of the students of the day, Jennifer Malik, thanked Daham and Red Bull for sparking her interest in the sport.

“This is my first time doing drifting and it has been a really amazing experience. We have learned so much from Ahmad…he has shown us the tricks and tips of drifting. Usually I am a tarmac racer but I think I might move into drifting as well,” Malik, who drives a Subaru WRX, said.

Daham in Kenya © Rooney

Daham’s itinerary in the country included a career talk with students at the University of Nairobi, interactions with builders and tuners as well as shooting of a film on drifting in various locations in Nairobi and it’s environs.

The tour was made possible by Red Bull Kenya, Tribe Hotel, Astral Aviation, Homeboyz Entertainment and Auto Movers.