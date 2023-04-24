Under the unique Four-2-Score format, football teams of four players each are challenged to show their best small-field in 10-minute rounds with no breaks and no goalkeeper.

The tournament also comes with an exciting set of rules which add to the suspense of the game with goals scored during the first and last minute counting for double.

The event staged at the UoN Grounds in the capital was the second of four qualifiers lined up ahead of the grand finale where 16 top amateur football sides will converge.

Backed by raucous home support, UoN completed a brilliant run to claim glory as the qualifying round’s overall winner after defeating Desai 1-0 in the final.

Duncan Otieno’s winner settled the cracking contest with the player applying a headed finish on a clever throw-in early in the game.

The home side had their backs to the wall from that point on as Desai launched a spirited push for the equalizer.

Raphael Ouma nearly doubled the advantage for UoN against the run of play when he dribbled through the opposition defence but could not find the target with his attempt.

Corley Onguti saw a long range effort cannon off the board for Desai who missed with another effort from Mohamed Hassan.

Red Bull Four 2 Score Qualifier Image © Red Bull

UoN were pinned in their own for nearly the entire but that piece of smart play in the second minute proved enough as they held on to claim the narrow victory and take home the winners’ medal.

“The rules are an interesting addition and really change the game to make it more and more intense. You love to watch them and even better to play these kinds of games.

“I look forward to the final all I hope is that we stay focused until the last minute because everything can change in a second!” Otieno said post-match.

His Desai counterpart Onguti backed his team to go all the way in the national event and tipped his hat for UoN.

“We had a poor start and were punished for it. They defended well but I think we should have had a goal there at the end. Maybe we can meet again in the national final.”

Zaga edged Mazkbads 2-0 in the third-place playoff thanks to Matthew Njiri’s double that ensured a podium finish for his side.

The four thus join Smart Legends (first qualifying round winners), Ngara All Stars, Madaraka All Stars and Wild West Youngins as the first eight teams to earn slots for the national event.

The third tournament qualifier at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) on May 6 will produce another four teams and the fourth in Mombasa on May 13 completing the set of 16.

The national finals will be held on June 2 where the winning team will head to Germany later in the year with the aim of becoming the first Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final Champions.

Kenya is one of 27 countries hosting the unique Red Bull Four 2 Score tournament.

The rules and concept of the tournament are designed to allow participants to experience Red Bull’s unique ‘power football’ philosophy firsthand.

To sign up for the remaining qualifiers, visit https://www.redbull.com/ke-en/events/red-bull-four-2-score-kenya