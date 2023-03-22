Red Bull Four 2 Score; The new 4 aside with a twist launched in Nairobi!

The Red Bull Four 2 Score is a unique, intensive 4 vs. 4 football game that compels players to showcase their best small-field football skills in 10 minute rounds. There are no half time breaks, no stoppage time and no goalkeeper.

In addition, goals scored during the first and last-minute count as double, so the teams will be looking to score when it matters the most. The tournament is open to both male and female players between 18-35 years.

The tournament will have a total of three tournament qualifiers, which will all be held in Nairobi. The first one at the Simba Club on March 26th, the second one at the University of Nairobi on April 22nd and the third one at St. Mary’s School on May 3th. The national finals will be held on May 13th at a venue yet to be confirmed.

The top winners of the tournament will get an all-expenses paid trip to Leipzig, Germany - home to RB Leipzig - where they will represent Kenya at the World Finals.

29 other countries will also be participating in Red Bull Four 2 Score, with their national finalists flown to Germany to take part in the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final later on in the year at the Red Bull Arena. Over 600 players are expected to look for glory in the tournament.

To launch the new football concept in Kenya, a media tournament was held at Arena One grounds in Valley Arcade and was won by the Nation Media Group who thrashed KASS FM 3-1 in the finals.

Other media houses that participated in the event were TV47, Capital FM, Radio 47, KBC and the People Daily.

“This victory means a lot to us, we’ve not been training so we used the occasion to improve on our fitness,” Nation Media Group Team Captain Titus Mbithi underlined after the sweet victory.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.redbull.com/ke-en/events/red-bull-four-2-score-kenya