This long-anticipated season finale of the world’s biggest streetball tournament promises a captivating weekend of high-octane sport, fierce competition, and moments of athletic prowess.

Amidst the backdrop of Belgrade's majestic Fortress Kalemegdan from the 15th century, a riveting streetball showdown awaits among the 24 male and 17 female national champion teams from across the globe like Australia, Egypt, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Poland, Serbia, Sweden, Turkey, the UAE, and the USA to claim the coveted title of 2023 Red Bull Half Court World Champions.

In a first-ever broadcasting scenario for Red Bull Half Court, this year's World Final will feature a TikTok live stream for fans all over the world to watch the action. Hosted by the renowned MC Lightning Lieven Ndala from Belgium, basketball aficionados from around the globe can join on September 17 from 21:40 CEST as @redbull takes them straight on to the court.

Basketball Haven Welcomes the World

Serbia, renowned for its rich basketball heritage, extends a warm welcome to the global sporting community. Embracing a century of basketball excellence, Belgrade stands as an emblem of devotion to the sport, making it the perfect canvas for this celebration of streetball culture and international unity.

Champion Ambassadors and Skill Clinics

Prepare for an unparalleled display of sportsmanship and mentorship, as three basketball luminaries take center stage. Dusan Bulut, an illustrious 3on3 basketball legend and Serbia's own pride, graces the event with his presence to share his wealth of experience: "The Red Bull Half Court World Final 2023 is a remarkable convergence of global talent, culture, and camaraderie. It's an honor to be a part of an event in my home country that transcends borders and showcases the true spirit of the sport."

In parallel, Chirs “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, celebrated for his impeccable shooting accuracy, leads an exclusive Shooting Training for all competitors, imparting invaluable insights to aspiring marksmen.

Joining these two streetball legends in this year’s Red Bull Half Court World Final is the trailblazing basketball pro, Nadine Selaawi, who proudly represents the Egyptian national team. A record-breaker at the college level in the USA, Nadine's dedication to the sport has made her a standout figure in the basketball community. "I'm very much looking forward to coming to Belgrade and competing in my first Red Bull Half Court World Final after last year's incredible experience to have seen this competition taking place in my home country, Egypt. The energy and passion of the fans were truly unforgettable, and I couldn't miss this year's final for anything," Nadine exclaimed with enthusiasm.

Path to Triumph: National Finals

The journey to Belgrade has been marked by determination and passion with regional tournaments and national finals have been held in each participating country from beginning of the year already culminated now in this grand finale. Serbia's national finals, strategically scheduled in close proximity to the World Final on September 3, just demonstrated a riveting peak of local and global enthusiasm.

Stay Informed

Stay abreast of the latest developments and captivating moments surrounding the Red Bull Half Court World Final 2023 by visiting www.redbullhalfcourt.com.