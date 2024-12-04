Team Flintstones win first ever Red Bull Scramboo

The high adrenaline charged competition saw Team Recanon and Team Charlies Devils scoop the second and third position respectively.

The event made its debut in Kenya as the first obstacle bike event in the country; with an interesting twist: Particiapnt were required to turn an ordinary bike into a creative one by pimping it out into whatever they liked. The competition attracted a total of 35 teams from Nairobi.

The entire course of the competition was designed to replicate a section of Nairobi city roads starting from ‘Museum Hill ‘that had a seesaw section as the first obstacle participants were to get over. In the middle of the track, there was replica of the Nairobi Expressway where participants had to pick a receipt along their way for extra points. The last section was the pothole section that was a replica of Waiyaki Way, a section that recorded the highest number of tumbles and wrecks from the participants.

The teams were judged on the creativity of their bicycles, the level of humour elicited by the skits they performed before starting the challenge, staying on the bicycle for the entire course and being able to pick the MTC to score extra points.

The winners of the competition Team Flintstones had a near perfect score for their skit, with the three judges giving them a score of 8, 8 and 7. The team started well through their track and were able to clear the entire track successfully in record 1minute 29secs.

Team Recanon who were second runners up struggled through the course after getting a near perfect score of 8,8,8 from the judges on the creativity of their opening skit. Their bike which was designed as a camera lens, impressed the judges who ranked it as one of the best designs in the competition. Their tumble at the seesaw section provided as the decisive moment that denied them the first position in the competition. They managed to clear the finish line at 1:15:51 after taking a tumble at the seesaw.

Charlie’s Devils came third on the day shrugging off a tumble just before the seesaw to record 1:01:80 on the clock. They were helped by the creativity they put in on their bicycle with their skit also getting scored highly at 7,9,8 from the three judges.

Speaking after the competition Team Flingstones Captain Ann Mwaura thanked Red Bull for organizing the competition.

“Red Bull has been a pioneer in curating and supporting adrenaline charged sports that bring together people from all over the country as can be seen today.”

She further attributed their good perfomance to watching a lot of Red Bull Soapbox events held in other countries helped the team prepare for the competition.

“We had to watch a lot of Youtube videos because this was the first event ever in Kenya. One of our teammates was really good at riding a bike and all I had to do was support my other teammate to stick on the bike to the end.

Speaking after the competition team Recanon captain Julio Supercharge, a visually impaired competitor, lauded Red Bull for promoting inclusivity in the competition.

“We are happy to participate as the only team that filed a competitor who is visually impaired. I am glad we cleared position two. We could have done better but overall; I am happy with my teammates support.’’

On his part Charlie’s Devils captain Nick Amos admitted that the whole process of preparing for the competition was the most exciting part for him he further asked Red Bull to make the competition an annual event.

“I had a bike this time around and I had to paint it and make it ready for the competition. It was difficult to get something creative but we managed to pull it off. On our skit, we ripped Charlie’s Angels theme song and turned it to our own. I think Red bull should surely make this an annual calendar event.’’

Despite not winning the competition different teams put on impressive performances for the crowds. The fastest time around the course was recorded by the Ohio Ghouls managing a time of 58:60 on the clock. They also scored highly on their skit managing 7,8,7 from the three judges present but let down by the creativity of their bike. The other two best times recorded were by Quick Bike who recorded 01:00:12 on the clock and smooth operators who clocked 1:01:42.