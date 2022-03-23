Elias Kariuki and Brian Murithi from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Kenya have a vision that could change the future of healthcare.

Whilst working and volunteering in hospitals in Kenya, Elias and Brian had a chance to observe how different activities were conducted in the health sector. It is from this experience that the two student innovators noticed that most people rarely use ambulances in an emergency.

In fact, they realised that some patients in dire need of first aid and the emergency services suffered further injuries or their condition worsened in transit due to lack of proper emergency care and so their idea, Siren, was born.

Their Siren app works by connecting people in need of emergency medical services with the nearest health care workers, ambulances, and facilities, so they can receive immediate care. Both mental and physical needs could be addressed using the app and an associated network of professionals means that a patient’s nearest medic could automatically be summoned to provide attention even before an ambulance arrives.

Now the two students will be sharing their brilliant tech idea at the Red Bull Basement Global Final on March 24-27 in Istanbul, Turkey. Motivated by keynote speakers, mentors and workshops, Josephat and Grace will collaborate and pitch their tech idea to a panel of judges.

Elias and Brian said: “Our experience of working in hospitals led to us creating Siren, which we believe could change the future of healthcare. We are hoping to create immense awareness on the importance of ambulances and how to reach out to them in cases of emergency.

“Having a centralised emergency dispatch system and improving emergency response time of any and every emergency that occurs is what we hope Siren will achieve. Our goal is to save as many lives as possible with regard to all emergencies regardless of whomever you are.”

The Kenyan team and 43 other teams from around the world will now take part in three immersive days at the Global Final in Istanbul, with workshops and mentorship sessions available as well as access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders.

The tech solutions envisioned by the Red Bull Basement finalists centre around eight sustainability categories inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Body & Mind, Career, Clean Water, Climate Action, Education, Empowerment, Energy and Smart Cities.

Their ideas are set to be pitched to global visionaries including Kudzi Chikumbu, a leader in community and creator at one of the world’s biggest entertainment short form video platforms, Gener8 Founder and CEO Sam Jones, World Wide Generation Founder and CEO Manjula Lee, Intel’s Gaming and eSports General Manager Marcus Kennedy and Senior Vice President, Marketing Operations at NTT Ltd, Ceri McCall.

Elias and Brian continued: “Winning Red Bull Basement would bring about so many opportunities by giving us a platform that will showcase Siren to the world. In itself it would feel like we are living in a dream and it would be unimaginable to have made it that far. Everyone deserves access to proper emergency services and we hope to make this a reality.”

The team honoured as ‘Global Winner 2021’ will receive a custom package of resources to realise their unique idea.

Students from past editions of Red Bull Basement have gone on to create a global impact. In 2020, Brunel University's Joanna Power and Paramveer Bhachu designed and built an innovative water-saving device, the Lava Aqua X portable electric washing machine.

In 2019, winners Sophie Bolzer and Nadine Szentivanyi from Austria, created Audvice, helping companies unlock the power of voice messages to share information more effectively across their teams, partners and customers.