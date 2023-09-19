Red Bull Half Court World Final 2023

Marking a historic milestone for the Red Bull Half Court World Final and tournament series, the United States joins the global competition, injecting a new dimension of anticipation into the competition. Witness the convergence of world-class streetball players from diverse corners of the globe, as they engage in a thrilling display of talent and cultural exchange.
Path to Triumph: National Finals
The journey to Belgrade has been marked by determination and passion with regionaltournaments and national finals have been held in each participating country from beginning of the year already culminated now in this grand finale. Serbia's national finals, strategically scheduled in close proximity to the World Final on September 3, just demonstrated a riveting peak of local and global enthusiasm.
