Last year, Nairobi witnessed pure chaos… the good kind. Imagine Uhuru Park transformed into a downhill battleground. Selected teams were called to the ultimate challenge: be creative and they didn’t disappoint. They came dressed as everything from Flintstones to and animal farm then raced wildly in customized bikes down a course inspired by Nairobi’s iconic roads. It was slippery, scrappy, full of skits, potholes, and pure vibes.

The Flinstones © Brian kigen, Luke Gent, Ongata Klein

Red Bull Scramboo © Luke Gent, Brian Kigen , Ongaki Klein

Red Bull Scramboo © Luke Gent, Brian Kigen , Ongaki Klein

And guess what? It’s back. Bigger, bolder, and scrambooooo’lier than ever.

So, what exactly is Red Bull Scramboo?

This is when a DIY downhill bike race meets a sketch comedy show to have a beautiful baby.

Teams of three (a pusher, a rider, and a driver) pimp their own custom two-wheeled contraption. Then add a theme, some costumes and throw in a skit. And hurtle down a wild obstacle-filled track while being judged on creativity, style, speed, and performance.

Red Bull Scramboo © Brian Kigen, Luke gent, Ongaki Klein

Red Bull Scramboo © Brian kigen, Luke gent, Ongaki Klein

Simply put, it’s like if Thika Road traffic was a bike sport.

Last Year’s Highlights

35 squads competed in the first edition and Big up Team Flintstones who took the crown.

Red Bull Scramboo Winners 2024 © Brian Kigen, Luke Gent,Ongaki Klein

· The course? It had a seesaw named Museum Hill, potholes inspired by Waiyaki Way, and a cheeky “Expressway receipt” challenge.

Red Bull Scramboo © Brian Kigen, Luke Gent, Ongaki Klein

· There were crashes. There were comebacks. There were skits so good, they deserved a standing ovation.

· Special mention to Team Recanon, who came in second and included a visually impaired rider—proof that Red Bull Scramboo is for everyone with heart (and a sturdy helmet).

Red Bull Scramboo © Brian Kigen, Luke Gent, Ongaki Klein

Red Bull Scramboo 2025 is now officially open for team entries.

If you’ve got:

· Two friends who are as crazy (or crazier) than you;

Scramboo © Luke Gent, Brian Kigen, Ongaki Klein

· The spirit of DIY!

· A weird bike idea that can actually move,

· A flair for the dramatic (yes, costumes encouraged),

Red Bull Scramboo © Brian kigen, Luke gent, Ongaki Klein

· And the guts to zoom downhill with Nairobi cheering you on…

Then this is your moment. Don’t just watch it. Be in it.

Key Details

· Team of 3: pusher, rider, driver.

· DIY bike : two wheels, a brake, and handlebars are a must. Dimensions for your bike;

Scramboo Bike Dimensions © Brian Kigen, Luke Gent, Ongaki Klein

· Skit/theme : Write a skit that’ll make people laugh, cry (laughing), or cheer. Then bring it to life on race day.

· Deadline to register: 1 August 2025

· Final race: 29 November 2025

Want in?

You and your squad could be crowned the next kings (or queens) of Nairobi’s downhill DIY madness.

Link to participate is HERE

We’re waiting on you!