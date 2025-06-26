© Brian Kigen, Luke Gent, Ongaki Klein
Cycling
Are you ready to Red Bull Scramboooooo?
Event back for the 2nd edition
Last year, Nairobi witnessed pure chaos… the good kind. Imagine Uhuru Park transformed into a downhill battleground. Selected teams were called to the ultimate challenge: be creative and they didn’t disappoint. They came dressed as everything from Flintstones to and animal farm then raced wildly in customized bikes down a course inspired by Nairobi’s iconic roads. It was slippery, scrappy, full of skits, potholes, and pure vibes.
And guess what? It’s back. Bigger, bolder, and scrambooooo’lier than ever.
So, what exactly is Red Bull Scramboo?
This is when a DIY downhill bike race meets a sketch comedy show to have a beautiful baby.
Teams of three (a pusher, a rider, and a driver) pimp their own custom two-wheeled contraption. Then add a theme, some costumes and throw in a skit. And hurtle down a wild obstacle-filled track while being judged on creativity, style, speed, and performance.
Simply put, it’s like if Thika Road traffic was a bike sport.
Last Year’s Highlights
35 squads competed in the first edition and Big up Team Flintstones who took the crown.
· The course? It had a seesaw named Museum Hill, potholes inspired by Waiyaki Way, and a cheeky “Expressway receipt” challenge.
· There were crashes. There were comebacks. There were skits so good, they deserved a standing ovation.
· Special mention to Team Recanon, who came in second and included a visually impaired rider—proof that Red Bull Scramboo is for everyone with heart (and a sturdy helmet).
Red Bull Scramboo 2025 is now officially open for team entries.
If you’ve got:
· Two friends who are as crazy (or crazier) than you;
· The spirit of DIY!
· A weird bike idea that can actually move,
· A flair for the dramatic (yes, costumes encouraged),
· And the guts to zoom downhill with Nairobi cheering you on…
Then this is your moment. Don’t just watch it. Be in it.
Key Details
· Team of 3: pusher, rider, driver.
· DIY bike: two wheels, a brake, and handlebars are a must. Dimensions for your bike;
· Skit/theme: Write a skit that’ll make people laugh, cry (laughing), or cheer. Then bring it to life on race day.
· Deadline to register: 1 August 2025
· Final race: 29 November 2025
Want in?
You and your squad could be crowned the next kings (or queens) of Nairobi’s downhill DIY madness.
Link to participate is HERE
We’re waiting on you!