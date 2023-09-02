They completed the first-ever tandem wingsuit jump over Kenya's iconic Mt. Kenya, marking a historic moment not only for their sport but for the entire African continent.

Román and Álvarez, with hearts full of determination and wingsuits donned, leaped from a Tropic Air chopper at a jaw-dropping altitude of 18,015 feet over the majestic Mt. Kenya. Their awe-inspiring flight took them past the legendary Template's Gates, finally landing on the pristine shores of Lake Michaelson. It's worth noting that this remarkable achievement coincided with Kenya's 60th-anniversary celebrations, commemorating the historic moment when Kisoi Munyao became the first person to plant the Kenyan flag atop Mt. Kenya’s peak.

Wingsuit flying, an adrenaline-pumping variation of skydiving, propels athletes through the air at astonishing speeds, often exceeding 200 to 240 kilometers per hour. These daring flights are made possible by the use of specialized webbed-sleeved jumpsuits and parachutes for landing, demanding impeccable body control and balance. It's widely regarded as the most exhilarating and perilous air sport globally.

During their flight over Mt. Kenya, Román and Álvarez reached speeds of up to 230 kilometers per hour. For these two wingsuit pioneers, it was a career-defining moment.

In Dani Román's own words, "Wingsuit flying is a sport like no other; it demands not just skill, but a passion for the skies. It's a discipline within skydiving that lets you glide on air, and with experience, you can conquer ever-greater challenges. Flying over Mt. Kenya, with its incredible landscape and status as one of the highest peaks and a national park, was like a dream come true."

Sebastián Álvarez, a former military pilot turned wingsuit sensation, emphasized the significance of their achievement, saying, "This activity is deeply personal for both Dan and me. It was a challenge and a dream to take flight over Mt. Kenya. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible."

As the world joins Kenya in celebrating its historical milestone, this thrilling achievement reminds us of the boundless possibilities of human potential and the enduring spirit of adventure. In the inspiring words of Dani Román, "This is more than a journey; it's an invitation to embrace the extraordinary."

This historic event promises to set new records in wingsuit flying and ignite the adventurous spirit in a new generation of thrill-seekers. As these remarkable athletes defy gravity and soar through Kenya's breathtaking landscapes, they extend a welcoming hand to all of us, urging us to join them in embracing the extraordinary.

About Wingsuit

The history of the wingsuit dates back to the early 20th century. One of the earliest flight experiments occurred in 1912 when Franz Reichelt, a French tailor, unsuccessfully attempted to jump from the Eiffel Tower with a parachute-wing combination he had developed.

The first wingsuit emerged in 1930, and various models followed, all characterized by their extreme danger and tragic outcomes. It wasn't until 1990 when French skydiver Patrick de Gayardon developed a safer membrane-wing suit.

The commercialization of wingsuits took flight thanks to Finn Jari Kuosma and Croatian Robert Pečnik. They not only developed the first commercial wingsuit but also established a training program and launched a campaign to transform the image of wingsuit flying, marking the true birth of this awe-inspiring sport.

