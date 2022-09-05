Student Markeeter Job Opening

We’ve got the role for you as a Student Marketeer at your university; would you like to join the Red Bull team?
What you need to send us in your application:
Name
University
Year of study
Course
Tell us a little about yourself (written or video)
What you love about Red Bull
Why you want to work with Red Bull
A picture of you doing your favourite activity
When do you drink Red Bull?
Can you drive and do you have a valid driver’s license?
Send your application to redbullkenya@redbull.com by 21st of September 2022.