Student Marketeer, Job Opening - Kenya

DEPARTMENT : Marketing, Brand, Consumer Collecting

ROLE : Student Marketeer

REPORTS TO: Team Captain Nairobi and Consumer Collecting Manager

TIME: 14-18 hours a week

Our Red Bull Student Marketeers are part of the most dynamic and empowered brand and product ambassador program in the world. They understand Red Bull’s target group and are responsible for driving the brand image and product understanding on their campus and in their region.

The goal of the Student Marketeer program is to reach new consumers, excite university students, increase sales, and manage the Red Bull brand at their campus. This includes direct contact with consumers and customers, inviting product trial, in addition to working at Red Bull events to ensure an unforgettable brand experience for consumers. Student Marketeers value flexibility over a 9 to 5 job and love to work in a creative working atmosphere.

BRAND & PRODUCT AMBASSADOR

• Live and breathe the brand personality traits and company values, representing the brand in a premium way through everyday interactions with consumers or customers.

• Grow the user base by inviting positive trial and awareness of Red Bull through product sampling to consumers at the rightplace and right time - competently answering any questions from consumers.

• Build and execute a tailored and innovative campus plan which engages students and brings the brand to life at university.

• Create a strong network, establishing and maintaining relationships with key local individuals.

• Drive the brand engagement on your Social Media handles via authentic content.

• Work at Red Bull events and supported events to help ensure an unforgettable brand experience for consumers.

SALES EXPERT

• Build relationships with local sales account managers and ensure Red Bull is available and visible in outlet.

• Collaborate with sales to open new distribution points for Red Bull within your university campus and beyond.

• Leverage relevant assets from the world of Red Bull in order to keep Red Bull top of mind in sales accounts.

• Ensure perfect execution of defined store standards.

EXCECUTIONAL EXCELLENCE

• Deliver executional excellence and show love for the details in all areas of your role.

• Share ideas and collaborate with the team through regular face-to-face and online interaction.

• Plan & report your activities via the dedicated online platform in a timely manner and with accuracy.

• Contribute to develop the Red Bull media business by providing local insights, trends and overall opportunities.

KNOWLEDGE & EXPERTISE

• Passionate about the Red Bull brand and product

• Excellent communication skills

• Charismatic, energetic, positive, and outgoing personality

• Well-organized and structured; project-based working and deadlines gives you energy

• A pro-active team player with a high sense of responsibility, who can individually kick-start projects on campus

• Immersed in student life with thorough understanding of the collegiate landscape, city & region, including behind-the-scenesactivities & hot spots.

• Highly approachable and social with the ability to relate to different people on many occasions

• Encompass a creative mindset and an entrepreneurial spirit, pro-active and full of initiative

• An affinity and desire to learn and apply a new range of skills, especially marketing, negotiation, and sales

• Connected with a diverse range of influential groups and individuals on campus

• Ability to manage part-time work & studies without compromising your academic results

QUALIFICATION

University enrolment, actively pursuing a Bachelor or Master degree.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

• Fluent in English

• Valid Kenyan Driving license, comfortable with driving

APPLY

Do you want to go the extra mile and build a great resume with relevant work experience? Are your hands itching to start with this new challenge? Learn more about the Student Marketeer Program and send your motivation letter & CV to redbullkenya@redbull.com. Include why you are the right fit for Red Bull and for the Student Marketeer role and which experiences contribute to this.

APPLICATION DEADLINE : 31st March 2023

In your application, don’t forget to mention/add:

• Your university, course, academic year and expected graduation date.

• If you are in possession of a valid driving licence.

• A photo of you doing your favourite activity.

Want to learn more about the World of Red Bull? Check out our content on the website and follow us on Instagram .