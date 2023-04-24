Teams shine at the Eldoret Red Bull Half Court Qualifier!

Nairobi, Kenya April 17th ….Sons of Anarchy and Team Hookies were crowned the winners of the Eldoret edition of the Red Bull Half Court qualifier in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

The tournament was held at the Eldoret Sports Club and saw a total of 14 men’s teams and 7 ladies' teams who were looking to qualify for the National finals and play against teams from Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu for a qualifying slot for the world finals that will be held in Belgrade Serbia.

Team Hookies managed to snatch a last-minute winner to beat team Kickers who had kick-started their campaign in the qualifiers with an emphatic win of 17 points in their first pool match.

Aside from the exciting games of the tournament emerging stars in junior categories got an opportunity to showcase their talent with 15-year-old Emmanuel Kiplagat putting up a showpiece in the men’s shootout category that was dominated by senior basketball players. In the women’s category, Judith Cheptoo of Team Hookies team received recognition in the shootout challenge.

Speaking after the game Team Hookies captain Michele Atieno attributed their success to good preparations leading up to the competition.

“We are happy that our team has played well we however acknowledge that the competition is going to be tougher especially when we get to the national finals where we will be playing against some of the best teams in the country”

Red Bull Half Court Qualifier Image © Red Bull

On her part, FIBA 3 on 3 accredited referee Mary Thomas expressed her satisfaction with the level of talent on display during the competition.

“We need to explore the opportunities that 3 on 3 presents so that we can use the lessons learned to build up the players in scoring and movement, especially in the 5 on 5 games”

The tournament coordinator Zadock Adika commended Red Bull Kenya for their efforts in improving the quality of 3 on 3 basketball in the country.

“Red Bull is doing a good job in promoting the sport this being their third year of involvement we have seen significant improvement in the game. The quality is growing especially continentally last year we were position 2 in Africa we believe this ranking will improve by the end of the year.

We would like to urge more corporates and stakeholders to invest more in the game for it to grow more.”

The format of Kenya’s only nationwide 3 on 3 basketball tournament follows the FIBA rules where teams play for 10 minutes to score 21 points max. In the case of a tie, the team that scores 2 points first wins the game. In each qualifier, the teams will play on a 1st round pool play where the team that accumulates the most scoring points is rewarded with a bonus point and a qualification spot in the knockout stage.

The qualified teams from the Eldoret edition of the tournament will play other qualified regional teams from Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu in the National Finals that will be held on the 27th of May.

Focus now shifts to the Kisumu edition of the tournament which will be held on the 29th of April.