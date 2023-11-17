Noa Diorgina perfoming a stunt during the 'Parkour Passport' shoot at rooftop of the KICC building in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2023.
Parkour

The Parkour Passport

If you had a day in Nairobi, what would you do?
Written by Red Bull
1 min readPublished on
Noa Diorgina, a renowned parkour athlete, has established herself as a trailblazer in the world of freerunning. Her accomplishments include winning multiple freerunning competitions, showcasing her agility, strength, and innovation.
Noa Diorgina doing a trick during the 'Parkour Passport' shoot at the Giraffe Center in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2023.

Noa Diorgina doing a trick during the 'Parkour Passport' shoot at the Giraffe Center in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2023.

Noa Diorgina hangs off a matatu during the 'Parkour Passport' shoot in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2023.

Against the backdrop of iconic Nairobi landmarks, she transformed the urban landscape into her personal playground.
From the bustling CBD streets to popular landmarks, Noa showcases the beauty of Nairobi in a unique and thrilling manner. Noa's visit not only left an indelible mark on the city but also inspired local enthusiasts to embrace the art of parkour, fostering a sense of unity through movement and shared passion.
Noa Diorgina perfoming a stunt during the 'Parkour Passport' shoot at rooftop of the KICC building in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2023.

Noa Diorgina doing a trick during the 'Parkour Passport' shoot at the Giraffe Center in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2023.

