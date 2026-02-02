I’m just a product of Kayole. Toxic

Growing up in this environment taught him resilience early on. It influenced how he sees the world and how he expresses himself through music. Those streets influenced his sound and gave it depth. His artistry carries honesty, lived perspective, and a sense of responsibility to tell stories that feel familiar to the people around him.

For him, music didn’t become serious overnight. It happened gradually, in moments that felt personal rather than dramatic. When people from his neighbourhood started repeating his lyrics back to him, he realised his words were landing. His music was no longer just his own.

Toxic Lyrikali's and Dedan Kimathi's mural by Daddo.Omutitii

What happened when the opportunity to appear on Red Bull 60 Seconds? Rather than feeling restrictive, the time limit offered clarity. It encouraged focus and intention, allowing him to strip his message down to its core.

“The format forces honesty. Just bars and truth.” Toxic

His lyrics for the project pay homage to Kayole, reflecting the realities that have shaped him. They speak to growth, patience, and belief in the process. One line in particular captures that mindset:

“Itajipa si mbona ijipi.”

A reminder to trust the journey. Even when the answers aren't immediate.