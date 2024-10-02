UNI UNPLUGGED: CHECK OUT HOW THESE COOL KIDS BALANCE UNI LIFE

Mwangi Kihia: Balancing Content, Commerce, and Campus Life - Strathmore

Hey, I’m Mwangi, a second-year Bachelor of Commerce student at Strathmore University. I’m also big into content creation and digital marketing—juggling the two keeps me on my toes! If I wasn’t studying Commerce, I’d probably be deep into Financial Engineering.

Mwangi Kihia © Mwangi Kihia

My typical day? It’s a busy one. I wake up early, drive to school, hit my morning classes, and catch up on work in the library. Whenever I get a chance, I sneak in some content creation on campus. After my last class, I head straight to the gym before going home to edit any pending content.

My advice to new students? Don’t skip classes. Seriously, attendance is key to staying on top of things. The best part about Strathmore? The people! Everyone’s so entrepreneurial and innovative—it’s inspiring. I’m also a sports fan, and I love taking part in student football and swimming competitions.

And yeah, I’m definitely a social butterfly. On weekends, you’ll find me out with friends, enjoying the scene. But I also love winding down with a good gym session or swim.

Amy Warighe: Dancing, Designing, and Doing Architecture - UoN

Amy Warighe © Amy Warighe

Hi, I’m Amy, a fifth-year architecture student at the University of Nairobi. When I’m not in the studio working on my latest school project, I’m either dancing, painting, or creating content. If I wasn’t studying architecture, I’d probably be doing interior design—it’s all about that creative flow for me!

A typical day? I’m in class by 9 for theory lessons, then break for lunch with friends before hitting the studio from 2 to 6 pm. It’s intense, but I love it. The events hosted by ASA, like Beyond Arch, are where I get to unwind and connect with other creatives.

Being a freshman wasn’t too bad for me because I surrounded myself with like-minded people. Plus, architecture students at UoN really look out for each other, which helped a ton.

Balancing content creation with architecture? It’s all about prioritizing and planning. When I need a break, I’m all about festivals, concerts, or a quiet day cycling and painting. I love a good party, but I also enjoy some solo chill time at the park.

Nosim: Juggling Film, Fun, and Sherehe - MKU

Hey, I’m Nosim, a third-year Film and Animation student at Mount Kenya University. I’m also a digital creator and influencer, so I’ve got a lot going on! If I wasn’t studying film, I’d probably be doing Psychology for myself or Nursing for my parents. But I’m all about storytelling and visuals, so film is where I’m at!

Nosim © Nosim Natasha

My day? It’s pretty action-packed. I have classes, then I’m out shooting content for either school or myself. In the afternoon, I’m at basketball games or school events—there’s always something happening. MKU is known for putting out top journalists and throwing the best events, so I’m never bored!

My advice for new students? Have fun, but don’t forget why you’re here. Make the most of every day. When I first got to uni, I was lucky to meet people from my high school, but honestly, my personality kept me going. I’ve always known what I want, and I’m not afraid to go for it.

Balancing content and school? I merge them! Sometimes my school projects double as content, so I don’t have to stress about managing both. But if I ever feel overwhelmed, I take a break. Weekends? You’ll definitely find me at a “sherehe katambe” unless my social battery is dead!