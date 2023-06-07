Unleash the Thrill: Inside Karan Patel’s Rally Work life

Do you ever wonder what it's like to be a rally athlete, pushing the limits of speed and endurance while navigating treacherous terrains? In this article, we delve into Karan's world and discover what work truly means to him. From his grueling training regimen to his exhilarating racing moments, Karan shares insights into the life of a rally athlete.

Get ready, buckle up and join us on a thrilling ride as we explore the challenges, triumphs, and motivations that fuel Karan's relentless pursuit of victory.

What is a typical day in the life of a rally athlete like yourself?

A typical day for me starts at 4:30am with a cup of black coffee followed by an intense 90 minute workout starting at 5am where I focus of doing various excersices to condition and enhance my fitness levels, I then spend some time in the steam room before I freshen up to then head straight to work from the gym. My work is my passion and its something I really look forward to everyday. I'm always the first person in at work by 7:45am and the last one out at 4:30pm. Lastly I get home around 5 - 5:15 where I typically chill out for about an hour then start making dinner. I like to eat early so that I can wait an hour after eating before I get into bed at 8:30 pm in preparation for the next day of the same routine.

Can you share any exciting or memorable moments from your rally racing career so far?

As you may expect, since 2014 when I started rallying, there have been so many ups and downs and various situations that test me as a driver. But for me I would say the most exciting and memorable was when we finished 8th overall and 2nd in class during the 2021 WRC SAFARI RALLY KENYA.

How do you mentally and physically prepare yourself for a rally race?

Good Mental and Pyshical preparation before a race is key to optimum performance. For me I am always work on this, constantly challenging myself by pushing the limits of what I can achieve. I believe that ita important to have good physical endurance and this will ensure good mental abilities because the first thing that happens before you lose mental performance is that you get physically tired, therefore I'm always working on my physical fitness because it compliments my mental abilities. But nevertheless it's also important to be mentally prepared for a race and for this I would say experience helps me because only time and various situations can help you strengthen you mental state of mind and help you manage yourself during situations that would otherwise challenge less experienced competitors.

What do you do when you feel energy lacking during one of your race days?

If ever I fell a lack of energy's during a race, I will find something to eat. Racing in the continent of Africa poses a challenge because the average temperatures means we're always losing water and burning energy faster than normal. Pre race I tend to ensure I am eating lots of good cards in order to prepare my body with the energy backup it will need for a race. During events if I do feel a lack of energy I will hydrate with water, electrolytes and hydration salts in order to keep me going. Remember, my workouts are normally a minimum of 90 minutes long with an average heart rate of 130-140bpm during this period so I'm constantly conditioning my body for the challenges that lie ahead.

Can you share any challenges you have faced as a rally athlete and how you overcame them?

Criticism is one of the challenges that I faced through my rally career however each mistake is a lesson learned and each decision made has been done so based on careful consideration and various factors. I always remind myself of these things when I face negative criticism

What motivates and inspires you to continue participating in rally racing?

I have always enjoyed racing and so I don't need much to keep me going. I am also a very competitive individual by default and so second place in not enough for me because I need to win for me to be satisfied. Nevertheless the fact that I have a wonderful group of people banking on me and supporting me in my journey to be the best version of myself help s alot because when the going gets tough I think about the support I have from my family, my team, my friends, supporters and fans which I use to keep pushing myself to greater heights.