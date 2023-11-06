WAACKXXXY: SHINES AS FIRST FEMALE RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE WORLD CHAMP!

Following 150 events in 45 countries, the top 16 dancers in the world took to the stage to battle it out for the coveted Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion title

4 November 2023: Waackxxxy from South Korea has been crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 World Champion. The talented waacking dancer dominated the dance floor to win over the audience with her high energy dance style and mesmerizing movements to defeat Gio from the Netherlands in an electrifying final battle.

In an exciting and unique one-on-one battle format, 16 of the world’s best dancers competed to unpredictable hits from funk, pop, rock, hip hop, disco and more. With no panel of judges, no planned choreography, and no pre-chosen music, the competitors needed to flex their skills, musicality and stamina to win the crowd’s votes. It was Waackxxxy who ultimately impressed the audience to be named Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 World Champion.

"I can’t believe this,” Waackxxxy said. “The semi-final battle was the most difficult because The Crown (from the USA) is a famous and well-respected dancer. I thought maybe I would lose because he is an amazing dancer, but when I saw I won, I thought to myself ‘is this real?’ I couldn’t believe it. Thank you everyone for the support,” she said.

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023 featured a top 16 battle bracket comprising the best dancers from all corners of the globe, including eight elite dancers who all qualified from the pre-finals on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 November, and eight invited wildcards.

We were represented by our very own Fabius Odour who brought the heat all the way to Pre Final 1.

Oduor.jpg © Red Bull

The inaugural Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final took place in Paris, France in 2019 where Dutch dancer Shinshan was crowned the first ever winner. D’Soraki from Japan ruled the dance floor and captivated the audience at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Waackxxxy is the third winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final and the first female World Champion.

The next edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will take place in Mumbai, India on 9 November 2024. Tickets are now on sale: www.redbull.com/danceyourstyle.

About Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format. From hip hop to house, to locking to popping – dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to ‘wow’ the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor.

Follow us @RedBullDance on Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube and find exclusive audiovisual content available for download and use on www.redbullcontentpool.com