Селфи с квоккой и новая стратегия: как Елена Рыбакина готовится к сезону

Elena Rybakina on tactical body language Outside of mental and physical techniques athletes use to win, there is one lesser known tactic that many athletes deploy – consciously and unconsciously – to gain an edge on their opponent. Using body language to your advantage is not unheard of, but how do you actually use it in competition? Tennis ace Elena Rybakina uses non-verbal communication on the court to not only control her emotions but also the game. Even if it's not going so well on Elena's side of the court, all the opponent sees is a composed masterpiece of total control. Hosts Cèdric and York explain how using body language also has a positive impact on yourself. By practising simple posture exercises, you can promote and build confident body language that has a subtle yet extensive impact on yourself and your environment.