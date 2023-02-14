Uzzini, kuri donwhill braucēji bija pārākie Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo
4 min
Tomáš Slavík's winning run
Tomáš Slavík took the first win of the 2023 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series. Watch his run through the streets.
3 min
Tomáš Slavík's winning run POV
Get inside the action as Tomáš Slavík takes us down his run from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023.
10 min
Top 3 runs
Watch Tomáš Slavík, Juanfer Velez and Lucas Borba in action as they took first, second and third respectively.
Skaties atkārtojumu
Live – English stream
Follow urban DH riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso.
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023 rezultāti
Rank
Person
Country
Time
1
Czech Republic
2m 16.815s
2
Juanfer Vélez
Columbia
2m 18.300s
3
Lucas Borba
Brazil
2m 18.387s
4
Camilo Sánchez
Columbia
2m 19.920s
5
Felipe Agurto
Chile
2m 20.135s
6
Matías Nuñez
Chile
2m 22.210s
7
Gabriel Giovannini
Brazil
2m 22.614s
8
Alberto Nícolas
Chile
2m 23.112s
9
Phil Atwill
Great Britain
2m 23.531s
10
Gonzalo Gajdosech
Argentina
2m 23.830s
11
Chile
2m 24.158s
12
Lewis Buchanan
Great Britain
2m 28.144s
13
Milciades Jaque
Chile
2m 31.828s
14
Lorenzo Guarello
Chile
2m 37.291s
15
Adrien Loron
France
2m 53.143s
16
Mario Jarrín
Ecuador
DNF
