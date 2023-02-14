Tomáš Slavík in action during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo In Valparaiso, Chile On February 12, 2023.
© Gonzalo Robert/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

Uzzini, kuri donwhill braucēji bija pārākie Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Pārgalvīgi triki ir faktiski garantēti Čīles slavenajā Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban downhill mountain bike sacīkstē. Uzzini, kas uzvarēja un atskaties uz spilgtākajiem brīžiem.
Autors Red Bull Latvia
2 min izlasītPapildināts

Daļa no šī stāsta

Red Bull Cerro Abajo

Follow urban downhill riders from all over the world through narrow streets in Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Riders' skills will be tested on tracks peppered with stairs, corners and concrete.

3 Tūres Pieturas

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Vēro, kā urban DH braucēji no visas pasaules sacenšas šaurajās Čīles pilsētas Valparaiso ielās.

Chile

Tomáš Slavík

Tomáš Slavík is regarded as one of the elite performers in the mountain bike 4X discipline and has several world titles to prove it.

Czech RepublicCzech Republic

Pedro Burns

One of the most talented riders in the Chilean mountain bike scene, Pedro Burns stands out in national and international competitions.

ChileChile

Kopsavilkums

  1. 1
    Skaties atkārtojumu
  2. 2
    Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023 rezultāti
Stāvās ielas Valparaiso, Čīlē jau atkal uzņēma Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo. 19.norises reize urban downhill mountain bike sacīkstei bija daļa no jaunajām Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill sērijām, kurās arī ietilpst Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo un Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo sacīkstes, attiecīgi, Kolumbijā un Meksikā.
Tomāšs Slaviks guva uzvaru, izcīnot savu jau trešo Valparaíso panākumu. Slavika uzvaru atnesošais laiks bija 2m 16,815s, kas bija tikai 1,5s ātrāks par tuvāko sekotāju.
Skaties Slavika uzvaras braucienu zemāk esošajā video un tin uz leju, lai redzētu šī brauciena POV.

4 min

Tomáš Slavík's winning run

Tomáš Slavík took the first win of the 2023 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series. Watch his run through the streets.

Angļu valoda

Tomáš Slavík
Slavika brauciens bija neatkārtojams, ņemot vērā, ka viņš cieta labās potītes savainojumu, krītot treniņbraucienā pirms kvalifikācijas, un nebija drošs, vai maz varēs piedalīties, jo nevarēja uz kājas likt svaru. Slaviks beigās piedalījās kvalifikācijā un uzstādīja trešo labāko laiku.
Pēc uzvaras emocionāls Slaviks sacīja, ka viņš ar šo panākumu piepildījis savu sapni: "Es esmu supersajūsmā. Ar visām šodienas neveiksmēm, savainojumu. Es domāju, ka manas iespējas gūt trešo uzvaru ir zudušas un jau sāku domāt par nākamā gada sacensībām.
"Kad process ir grūts, tad uzvara ir saldāka. Tādēļ šodien tā ir ļoti salda."

3 min

Tomáš Slavík's winning run POV

Get inside the action as Tomáš Slavík takes us down his run from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023.

Tomáš Slavík
Čeha iepriekšējās uzvaras Valparaiso bija 2017. un 2018.gados. Pagājušajā gadā viņš finišēja otrais. Ar šo uzvaru, Slaviks kļuvis par 2023.gada Red Bull Cerro Abajo sērju kopvērtējuma līderi, tām turpinoties 4.martā Kolumbijā ar Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo.

10 min

Top 3 runs

Watch Tomáš Slavík, Juanfer Velez and Lucas Borba in action as they took first, second and third respectively.

Tomáš Slavík
01

Skaties atkārtojumu

Ja vēlies redzēt visus finālu braucienus vai skatīties pilnu atkārtojumu Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo, tad skaties zemāk.

Live – English stream

Follow urban DH riders from all over the world through the narrow streets of the Chilean town of Valparaíso.

02

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2023 rezultāti

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2023 Finals

Go to Event

12

Febr

Rank

Person

Country

Time

1

Tomáš Slavík

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Czech Republic

2m 16.815s

2

Juanfer Vélez

Columbia

2m 18.300s

3

Lucas Borba

Brazil

2m 18.387s

4

Camilo Sánchez

Columbia

2m 19.920s

5

Felipe Agurto

Chile

2m 20.135s

6

Matías Nuñez

Chile

2m 22.210s

7

Gabriel Giovannini

Brazil

2m 22.614s

8

Alberto Nícolas

Chile

2m 23.112s

9

Phil Atwill

Great Britain

2m 23.531s

10

Gonzalo Gajdosech

Argentina

2m 23.830s

11

Pedro Burns

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Chile

2m 24.158s

12

Lewis Buchanan

Great Britain

2m 28.144s

13

Milciades Jaque

Chile

2m 31.828s

14

Lorenzo Guarello

Chile

2m 37.291s

15

Adrien Loron

France

2m 53.143s

16

Mario Jarrín

Ecuador

DNF

Lejupielādē bezmaksas Red Bull TV aplikāciju un skaties velo saturu uz visām savām ierīcēm! Tiec pie app šeit

Daļa no šī stāsta

Red Bull Cerro Abajo

Follow urban downhill riders from all over the world through narrow streets in Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Riders' skills will be tested on tracks peppered with stairs, corners and concrete.

3 Tūres Pieturas

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Vēro, kā urban DH braucēji no visas pasaules sacenšas šaurajās Čīles pilsētas Valparaiso ielās.

Chile

Tomáš Slavík

Tomáš Slavík is regarded as one of the elite performers in the mountain bike 4X discipline and has several world titles to prove it.

Czech RepublicCzech Republic

Pedro Burns

One of the most talented riders in the Chilean mountain bike scene, Pedro Burns stands out in national and international competitions.

ChileChile
MTB