10 Ways to Outlast Dawaran 2020, Ras Al Khaimah

Overnight music festival in the UAE? Sign us up! Dawaran is back for its second edition this month, and this year it’s making its exciting debut as a full weekend, overnight event with camping, music, activities, art installations, yummy food vendors and more.

The festivities kick off this Thursday 20 February at the Dunes, Ras Al Khaimah, and runs right through until Saturday 22. That’s two days and a half of outdoor fun, so energy at the ready, because you’re going to need it to make the most of this Burning Man-esque fest.

Most of the camping options have already sold out, so be quick to secure your spot. And we’re on hand to make sure you’re all set, so here are the 10 things you need to make the most of Dawaran 2020.

1) Dawaran 2020 ticket and site map

Yes, we all have smartphones these days, making it pretty much impossible to forget a concert or show ticket behind. But given that Dawaran is a three-day fest, we advise packing your paper ticket and map with you. Phones can lose charge after all, and you don’t want to be in a situation where you need your ticket for identification and don’t have it. #Prep101

p.s. Don’t lose your wristband!

2) Fully-charged power bank

Speaking of smartphones, a powerbank is one of the greatest inventions of modern times. What would we do without them? Keep a light, fully-charged one on you for those times when you’re low on juice.

3) Mixtape (for the journey – or at the fest)

To get you hyped up on the way to the festival – or those early mornings that weekend – create a playlist featuring the artists appearing at Dawaran. Some of the names you can expect to see include Raya, D & Tonic, Sunrise Syndicate, Ayn, Youssef Abouzeid, Manfredas, Avidbold and Shadi Megallaa.

4) Shades and other accessories

The weather might be nice and cool at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that the sun is any less of a bright star. Protecting yourself should be high up on your priority list… so pack those sunglasses, hats/snapbacks and sunblock. Because the last thing you want to do is sleep right through the festival due to heat exhaustion!

5) Light tote bag or backpack

Of course, we want you to look your best, but still – functionality trumps fashion, darling. Opt for a comfortable backpack or nice, light tote bag to carry your essentials in throughout the day. Who needs to keep going back and forth to the campsite?

6) Reusable bottle and drinks cup

Make like Dawaran, and say no to single-use plastic. Festival organisers have revealed that they will not be selling water in plastic bottles. You need to bring your own reusable bottle, or you can buy a stainless steel one for AED 40 on site. Free water to refill bottles will be available on site. Go one step further and bring a reusable cup for all your other beverages too. And don’t forget to recycle those drink cans!

7) Keep it active (in the right gear)

Functional comfort is key, so bring activewear for during the day so you can take advantage of the yoga and meditation sessions, and pack some good quality kicks as there’s a lot of walking involved (check out the site map – it’s awesome). If you’re dressed right, you’ll be able to jump right in to all of the fun activities taking place.

8) Camping essentials

As mentioned, the glamping options are sold out already; however, there’s still time to opt for the pet-friendly Happy Camper ticket (AED 400), which gives you a double mattress, duvet and pillow, plus tent of course.

Or if you fancy an authentic adventure, bring your own tent with the basic Second Wave ticket (AED 275) that gives you access to all three days. Don’t like pitching a tent? Popup ones are a good option. Don’t forget to bring a sleeping bag, camping mattress, pillow, toiletries, mini first aid kit (plasters, aloe vera gel, insect spray etc) and any other essentials.

9) Stock up on high-energy goodies

The fun doesn’t have to stop at the festival. As partners of the RAKTDA, Dawaran is offering recommendations and goodies on other Ras Al Khaimah experiences, such as the Jabal Jais Flight (world’s longest zipline) experience and Jabal Jais Zipline Tour. More info here.

10) It’s not just you that needs to fuel up beforehand