3 Exciting Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play!

We see a lot of video game releases throughout the year, but only a few of them make a splash online and create a huge buzz! In this list, we’re counting down the top 3 games that have gone viral with every announcement. Are you ready for them?

GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK (PS4 – PS5)

GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK © www.igdb.com

God of War fans have been tuning in to every move the game makes ever since the launch of God of War 1. And this year is no different. Ever since this PS-exclusive game was teased, people have been going crazy on social media! With the release date of November 9, 2022 announced just a couple of weeks ago, the world has gone into a frenzy and we can’t blame it, mostly due to all the awe-inspiring videos, pictures, and promotional content that have rolled out. The world’s excitement has only been going up and shows no sign of stopping just yet!

We’re 100% sure that this new installment will be spectacular if not even better than all the previous games in this franchise in terms of graphics, storyline, and soundtrack.

TEKKEN 8 (PS5 – PC – Xbox Series X|S)

TEKKEN 8 © www.igdb.com

One of the most famous fan-favorite fighting games, TEKKEN comes back with a new installment titled TEKKEN 8 , which was teased back in September. Its announcement had a lot of people sharing their love for the game, making it go viral on multiple social media channels. There was no doubt this would happen, as the game’s creators teased its release with a video of two of its most famous characters, Jin and Kazuya . The game is said to include all the fan-favorite characters like Nina, Jin, Hwoarang, Yoshimitsu, and Kazuya, to name a few.

What will we expect in terms of new modes, new characters, and release date? Well, as interesting of a question as that is, all answers are still hidden from public knowledge.

Grand Theft Auto VI (TBD)

Grand Theft Auto VI © www.igdb.com

Undoubtedly, GTA 6 has created the biggest social media buzz out of these selected games. With gameplay videos and images leaking back in September, all online platforms and gaming pages have circulated this footage in excitement over what’s to come and what to expect from the game’s sixth installment. Its developers have mentioned that the video and gameplay are far from the final “version” of the game itself, rather a work in progress.

What’s interesting about GTA 6 is that players can select the gender of the main character, which wasn’t an option before, but we’re still not sure if each character has their own storyline or if it’s going to be a unanimous one. We’re guessing we’ll have to wait a little bit longer until the game is released and experience it for ourselves!

Do you agree with our list? Do you think these were the most talked about games in Q4 of 2022? Also let us know: what other games are you excited to play?