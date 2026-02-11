HERE ARE 5 CRUCIAL THINGS RED BULL BASEMENT JUDGES LOOK FOR

For many founders, Red Bull Basement can feel intimidating from the outside. The stage is big, the judges are sharp, and the competition is incredibly fierce. But after going through the journey as a UAE finalist, Karim Elbehairi walked away with a clearer understanding of what truly matters to the judges and what makes a pitch stand out.

Based on his experience, these are five things Karim realized judges genuinely keep their eye out for:

A REAL CHALLENGE, A REAL CONNECTION TO IT

One of the most important lessons Karim learned was how much judges value founder–challenge fit. His idea wasn’t theoretical; it was shaped by a personal experience and years spent close to people facing the same challenge.

“Demonstrating founder–challenge fit was crucial for me, as this stemmed from a personal pain point and years spent close to players experiencing it firsthand,” Karim tells us.

That proximity immediately shaped how judges perceived the pitch. Rather than feeling abstract, the idea came across as grounded and credible.

“This helped establish credibility and trust with the judges, something that would have been difficult if I had simply chosen a random challenge to work on.”

In other words, Judges weren’t just assessing the challenge itself, but whether the founder had truly earned the right to tackle it.

FRAME THE CHALLENGE CLEARLY AND QUICKLY

Time is limited during a pitch, and Karim realised early on that how you frame the challenge in the first minute can dictate how everything else unfolds.

“Clearly framing the challenge as relatable and costly allowed the judges to quickly understand what athletes experience,” he explains.

By highlighting both the emotional and financial impact early on, the context became instantly clear.

“Within that first minute, they could see both the emotional and financial impact and relate to it, as some of the judges face similar concerns themselves.”

When judges make that connection, they engage far more deeply with the solution.

KEEP IT SIMPLE

Rather than overwhelming the judges with technical details, Karim focused on clarity. The aim was to make the value of the idea immediately understandable and that simplicity allowed the core idea to stand out.

“Keeping the solution simple and easy to understand ensured that the judges could quickly grasp the value proposition,” Karim insists. “Avoiding unnecessary technical details helped the idea feel more convincing and memorable.”

At Red Bull Basement, a clear idea communicated well is far more powerful than a complex one explained poorly.

PROOF OF CONCEPT

As the competition progressed, Karim noticed that execution became just as important as the idea itself.

“Having a proof of concept and a working app ready by the final stage of the competition significantly strengthened my pitch.”

It also changed how he felt on stage, as he says it “boosted my confidence and made my execution plan clear, showing the judges that I could turn the idea into reality through speed and rapid prototyping.”

Judges want to see founders who can move fast and build—not just talk.

PREPARATION BUILDS CONFIDENCE

Behind every strong pitch is preparation. For Karim, “spending hours preparing helped me deliver the pitch with a clear storyline, strong structure, and effective visuals.”

Practice even became enjoyable.

“Going over the pitch in my room in front of an imaginary judging panel was the most fun part," Karim confesses.

Even the scale of the stage didn’t shake that preparation, as he explains that “knowing I’d be pitching under the DIFC Gate made me nervous at first, but once I stood on stage, the nerves disappeared and that preparation allowed me to stay calm, present, and focused on connecting with the judges.”

Karim Elbeheiri © Red Bull UAE

At the end of the day, having the flashiest idea in the room isn’t what Red Bull Basement is about; clarity, credibility, execution, and mindset are. And the judges? Well, what we gathered from Karim’s insights, they’re looking for founders who understand their problem deeply, can communicate it clearly, and are ready to build something real. Focus on those fundamentals and everything else falls into place.

ABOUT RED BULL BASEMENT

Red Bull Basement is a global program designed for innovators aged 18 and over that empowers individuals and two-person teams to develop ideas with the potential to become real-world products. Participants can submit existing concepts or shape new ones with the support of AI-powered mentors.

This year, Red Bull partners with Microsoft & AMD to give you the AI tools, mentorship and a global platform to bring your idea to life – and the wiiings to pitch it in the Silicon Valley.

Got an idea? You can sign up to Red Bull Basement 2026 now by visiting https://www.redbull.com/ae-en/events/red-bull-basement-uae-2026