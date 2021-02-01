A Kuwait Throwback In Pictures

Today we are going through the Kuwait event archives and bringing back a few of our favorite moments of recent years.

And if you aren’t from here, you’re still encouraged to join us. This is a welcoming place, and here’s a look at a few of our most memorable events of the past decade.

2012 – Red Bull Flugtag

2012 – Red Bull Flugtag © Denis Klero

Now there’s a few things that the uninitiated should know. First, it’s that Red Bull Flugtag brings out some way creative dress sense in the community of people who play it; and second, it is impossible to tell what’s going to happen on game day. It’s the perfect day out for anyone who likes to hang out, have fun, and cheer on the zaniest group of ragtag teams in their quest for Flugtag domination. Also: must like water splashing and positive vibes.

Flugtag is a German loanword meaning flight day or even airshow, although most of the participants don’t do much flying. Gliding, yes. Crashing, yes. Falling, well, absolutely.

The point is to build a flight-ready craft without any engines, and to take off from the designated platform with your team and go as far as you can before you hit the water below. Teams who go the furthest gain more points.

2012 saw team Dragonfly defend their title for a second year, setting both a new Kuwait points record (176) and a flight distance record (19 meters).

2014 - Infiniti Red Bull F1 Racing Showrun

F1 Racing Showrun, 2014 © Dan Vojtech

Giving locals a taste and feel of the F1 races was the feat in 2014, with crowds gathering in anticipation of the sounds and the rumbling growls of the cars on a sunny day in Kuwait.

This image displays the cool of the Red Bull F1 car against the iconic backdrop of Kuwait’s ocean. No mere glamour shot we can assure you, but one of the few moments we had the car all to ourselves.

2016 - Red Bull Bar Bahr

Red Bull Bar Bahr, 2016 © Naim Chidiac

Check this concept out and tell us if it gets you excited: combine both quad and jet ski racing into one event and see what happens. That’s Red Bull Bar Bahr. Start with the quad leg of the race, complete it and hop on to a jet ski where you zip all the way to the finish line.

Tell us this isn’t your next favorite thing. It took place in Kuwait in 2016, and we still can’t get it out of our head. Massive.

And it’s planned to be brought back to Kuwait in 2021.

2017 - Red Bull Car Park Drift Series Final

Red Bull Car Park Drift Series Final, 2017 © Naim Chidiac

Kuwait has been lucky enough to host Red Bull Car Park Drift a few times over the years, but if we had to choose one to look back on, the 2017 Series Final was a masterclass of the sport that has stuck with us.

2017 - Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five

Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five, 2017 © Naim Chidiac

The biggest five-a-side tournament in the world returned to Kuwait in 2017, and it was as good if not better than the previous year. After all, hype builds with increased fandom, and the goals, cheers, and crowds in the stands as well.

The twist in Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is that when your opponent scores a goal, you lose a player (ouch). Game ends when one side is out of teammates or are leading when time runs out.

As a result the matches end up feeling like lightning rounds, where well-timed wall bounces and the right shot can make or break the matchups.

This team photo kinda just sums up what the tournament means to the players: yes, it’s about the wins, but at the end of the day, it’s so just about the men and women on your team that make it all happen. Bravo.

2018 - Wings for Life World Run

Wings for Life World Run, 2018 © ilcappo

Running in the name of those who can’t is its own reward for athletes who participate in the Wings for Life World Run races. Logging their kilometers through their apps, the 2018 edition saw them reach almost 1,000,000 KM, all for the furthering of spinal cord research.

The Wings for Life World Run has one goal: log your kilometers. Do so by running, walking, or even crawling. As long as you do what you can. Athletes and novices apply hand in hand, because here, it’s about more than the finish line.