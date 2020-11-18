A tribute to Vince Reffet

Whether by parachute or wearing powered wings with Jetman, Vince never ceased to test his ability to push the limits of what is humanly possible up in the air. He will long be remembered for the project “A Door in the Sky” - that astoundingly graceful command of the air above us. It was a great joy for him and for all of us. This was just one of the many disciplines in which this Annecy native excelled with exemplary conscientiousness: wingsuit flying.