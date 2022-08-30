Ahmed Al-Meghessib Crowns AAMeghessib’s Back-2-Back 2022 Champions

Gaming
Qatari eSports player and athlete Ahmed Al-Meghessib has become one of the most recognizable names in the discipline of e-football throughout the region. After 8 qualifiers and a national final, AAMeghessib’s Back-2-Back, has established a high demand for competitive e-football in Qatar.
AAMeghessib's Back-2-Back is a unique eSport platform for FIFA 22 on PlayStation 5, curated by Ahmed Al-Meghessib and Red Bull Qatar. The tournament has become highly anticipated with every edition. The latest edition witnessed 1000 players from all around Qatar participate in 8 national qualifiers.
I’m very proud of the commitment and dedication that we’ve seen at this edition of AAMeghessib's Back-2-Back. Many players turned up to take part and prove their skills. I will continue to contribute towards Qatar’s eSports scene however I can because think it’s important to recognize how eSports have become a big part of today’s culture
The national finals were held at Virtuocity on August 26, as 16 teams competed for the chance to face against Ahmed Al Meghessib himself. Team SOCAST took first place, after defeating the Gladiators with a score of 2-0 in the final match. While team One Crew clutched the 3rd place spot.
Ahmed Al-Meghessib has recently taken the next step in his career by joining the Ooredoo Thunders. As a major influence on Qatar’s amateur players, Ahmed Al-Meghessib represents the nation’s eSports team, and has led the national team to many international tournaments throughout his career.
AAMEGHESSIB’s Back-2-Back was held in partnership with Vodafone Qatar, Virgin Megastore, Oakley, ILoveQatar, Virtuocity, The Gate Mall, Education City, SHOWDOWN and Mall of Qatar.