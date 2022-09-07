Abdulla Al Tamimi Looks Back at a Successful Comeback Season.

Abdulla Al Tamimi has had an eventful 2021 – 2022 season. Coming back from a injury, the Qatari Squash star has found success in multiple competitions all around the globe. We sat down with Abdulla Al Tamimi to reflect on a great season, his road back from recovery and what’s coming up next.
Al Tamimi is no stranger to injuries. After his injury in 2020, he took a step back from competition in order to focus on recovery. For the first time, he’s found new forms of motivation that go beyond the court.
It’s very hard after an injury. As i always expect myself to get back in shape and compete at the highest level. But it’s been easier this time. I found motivation within my family, especially from my son. He’s 1 year old and i try to take him with me in every session as a source of support. He’s helped me get through it and i felt a lot better with time. Even though he’s only one.
Al Tamimi was once crowned as West Asia’s Singles Champion in 2019. Re-claiming that title in 2022, alongside his win at the Atlanta Open and his win at QSF3, was an important step to getting back in form.
It was very nice to start winning again. I did not win a PSA tournament since my 2018 season. That’s a long time! I’m feeling well again and injury free. And this was the main highlight of the last season. The victories felt more like a bonus !
With Abdulla Al Tamimi back in form, he confidently kicks off his 2023 season in his own hometown, at the Qatar Classic. The squash star is prepared to proudly represent his nation as Qatar experiences a unique spotlight in the world of Sports.
Really looking forward to this new season coming. I’ve been training really hard, and it will be nice to start the season with the Qatar Classic. Plus, its finally time for the world’s biggest sporting event to happen in Qatar. I feel like I need to do as well as my friends representing the Nation’s team, and make the whole country proud again.
We caught up with Abdulla Al Tamimi kicking off the new season at the Qatar Classic, bursting out with two mega wins already, making his way towards the 3rd round already.