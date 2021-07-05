Abdullah Abu Hussein Clinches Red Bull Car Park Drift Title in Jordan

Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan 2021 - Winning Run

Abdullah Abu Hussein was crowned ‘King of Drift’ for the year 2021, scoring 1,035 points in total on his Nissan Silvia S13.

The event was held in the presence of Lebanese drifter and rally champion Abdo Feghali, and in partnership with Zain Telecom, Bustami & Saheb Nissan Jordan, Radio Hala - Radio Bliss, Roya TV, Jordan Motorsport, Dunlop Tires.

Abdullah Abu Hussein was honoured to be crowned as champion of the 2021 Jordan qualifier, outperforming both Mohammad Al Foqahaa who ranked second with 982 points on his BMW E30 and, Othman Takriti who ranked third with 969 points on his BMW E46. The trophy and prizes were awarded by Abdo Feghali, and Jean Pierre NasrAllah. As a result of his winning, Abdullah Abu Hussein was qualified to participate in the World Series Final to be held in Egypt as a representative of his country Jordan.

The event started at 3pm with top the drifters ready to brace themselves for the final. In the first round, Abdullah Abu Hussein presented an outstanding show outperforming Mohammad Al Foqahaa, and Othman Takriti. The following rounds (top 8 & 4) saw fierce battles but only Abdullah Abu Hussein impressed the judges and edged past the competition to clinch the title with a jaw-dropping performance.

Abdullah Abu Hussein expressed his joy to win this title amid a raging competition that set the stands on fire. “the competition was very close especially during the final four round. I’m glad that Red Bull Car Park Drift is back to Jordan and looking forward to represent my country in the World Series.”

The judging panel included motoring expert, Yusif Basil, representative of the Jordan Motorsports Federation, Anas Bishto, Jean Pierre NasrAllah, and Laith Al Sharif.

In line with government directives, the event was conducted behind closed doors and all the safety precautions were taken for the participating crews and drivers. The event was broadcasted live on Roya TV and Red Bull Motorsports on Facebook.