2023 National Red Bull Solo Q Champion, takes it home!

Abdulrahman has qualified to represent Kuwait in the Red Bull Solo Q championship world finals, which will be held in the United Kingdom next May, after winning the national qualifiers. League of Legends gamers across the country gathered to take part in the new season of the 1v1 tournament, to engage in epic battles and try to win the title and qualify for the world finals.

After the two-day qualifiers that kicked off on February 21 at Gamma Game, one of the largest video game centers in the country, the national finals took place between February 23 and 25 as part of the ComFest exhibition.

Only 32 players from the qualifiers made it through to fight the pivotal battles and try to snatch the qualification card to the world finals, all for the honor of representing Kuwait and scoring praiseworthy results. After exciting confrontations that exhibited the advanced levels of the Kuwaiti players, the competition reached its climax in the semi-finals, where Muhammad, las year’s winner and Abdulrahman made it through to. Abdulrahman, succeeded in snatching the title by First Blood, it was indeed outstanding performance that won the admiration of spectators and gamers alike!

Abdulrahman, 2023 National Red Bull Solo Q, takes it home! © Red Bull

The Red Bull Solo Q championship, which was held in Kuwait for the fourth time, gives LoL enthusiasts the chance to compete against each other and win an electrifying competition. Players battle it out alone, relying only on their wits and skills to make their way to the next stages.

Red Bull Solo Q disrupts the very thing that defines League of Legends’ gameplay, and that is the lack of the traditional teams. During the tournament, players need to push through each level on their own, hence the “Solo” part of the event. Additionally, the conditions for winning are straightforward: draw “first blood” or gather a minion score of 100. Players can also win by destroying their opponent’s tower.

The Kuwaiti champion expressed his joy and pride in the title he won, voicing his aspiration to compete in the world finals, taking place in the UK’s Red Bull Gaming Sphere on May 19, and face national champions from 18 countries in the elite competitions that will bring together the best 24 players.

The Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait was held in partnership with Acqua Eva.

For more information about the tournament, please visit redbullsoloq.com.