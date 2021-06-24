Oman’s Own Adam Nabeel Announces Sophomore EP and Release Date © Adam Nabeel

Born and raised in Oman, Adam Nabeel has created a lane for himself and peers around him, by taking initiative in growing the Omani music scene. We were first introduced to the artist back in 2018 at the listening party to his debut EP ‘Downtime’, an experience the audience didn’t know they needed.

We’ve kept an eye on Nabeel all of 2021, showing consistent quality and growth over his last 3 releases this year. We wanted to know how the response was for him. “ Over the last few months, the energy I’ve been receiving around my releases has been crazy. It left me wanting to peel back a few more layers and really take you on a journey inside my world and mind. ”

At the beginning of the year, we were introduced to Adam Nabeel's world ‘AFRO-RABIA’. Showing new and enticing energy, we were instantly hooked and intrigued by the unique blend of production and overall rhythm. “ Afro-rabia is home to all my inspiration, and it's a genre-bending experience. I found myself creating this sonic universe, and I could best describe it as a new, evolving sound that's going for world domination. ”

Listening back to Nabeel's most recent releases, one of the things that stood out the most was his versatility. Displaying his ability to tap into different pockets, going from a cathartic afro-fusion record with “Devil In Her Ear” to creating an alluring and sultry R&B vibe on “Like That”. When asked about his process, the crooner said “ Before recording, I usually take time to prepare myself spiritually. I don't like to overthink or force anything. I believe if you’re chosen for music, it will just pass through you. ”

When in conversation with the artist, we asked about any upcoming singles or projects. “ My next project is very special to me, I'm excited to announce the release of my sophomore EP titled ‘Madness For Two’. I don't want to give too much away, but you can expect a deeper dive into my Afro-rabia world. I've put a lot of myself into this body of work and I’m excited to roll it out. Be ready on the 9th of july, I’ll see you there. ”

Follow @adamnabeelmusic on instagram for more updates. You can check out his latest single below whilst waiting for the upcoming EP.