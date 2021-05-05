Adel “Big Bird” Anouche: From Street Fighter to Real-Life Fitness Fanatic

Adel “Big Bird” Anouche might be known as a rising star on the Street Fighter scene, but he’s learning to make a few knock-out punches of his own thanks to his newfound hobby of lifting weights in the gym.

Away from his joystick, Algeria-born Anouche, who has lived most of his life in the United Arab Emirates, says while he has always loved playing games, he has developed a passion for taking his competitive skills away from controlling on-screen fighting champions to becoming a real-life fitness fanatic.

With the pandemic slowing down global gaming events and with the onset of Ramadan, the online star says he enjoys off-screen time by getting competitive with his friends in the gym - and taking long walks and relaxing with family.

"Lately because there have been no events, I've been able to go to the gym and work out,” he says. “Lifting weights is a new hobby of mine that I've grown to love these past few months.”

But Anouche, who grew up around fighting games and started playing competitively in 2012, can never stay offline for long and loves to stream online content.

“Basically my typical day involves sleep, then waking up, going to the gym and working out, then I get back home to lunch, sit down with my family for a bit, then head over to my friends' house to stream for an hour or two then go out for either meeting other friends or just taking walks outside.”

While he misses international travel, Anouche is using the holy month to concentrate on what he enjoys in life.

"I am doing everything I love at the moment - besides travelling and competing in events,” he says. “ In Ramadan, basically, we tend to stay up later than usual.

"I like to have suhoor then sleep, instead of sleeping and waking up for suhoor then sleeping again. I find that hard. Other than that though, pretty much almost everything is the same, it's just certain things are done after iftar instead of before.

“The holy month doesn't affect my training habits, honestly, I can play anytime I want in the day, but to go practice with my friend, it has to be after iftar! The biggest change Ramadan has brought to my routine is that I used to go to the gym and work out as soon as I wake up, but since I'll be fasting, working out wouldn't be ideal then. Instead, I'll just leave working out till after I have eaten!”

While fitness and weight-training is a new passion, Anouche says his number one hobby will continue to be the virtual stage - and has big dreams for the year ahead.

Scooping second prize in the Evolution Championship Series, an annual esports event that focuses exclusively on fighting games, remains the athlete’s proudest achievement to date, but he is far loftier ambitions - with hopes of winning both the Evo event and the global Esports grand slam event Capcom Cup.

“That is the ultimate dream,” he says.