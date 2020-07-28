Ahmad Daham Reveals the Most Advanced Lexus Drift Machine on the Planet

Drift star Ahmad Daham has again teamed up with Lexus, this time to develop the most powerful, most advanced Lexus drift car on the planet.

The thoughtful build set out to not only develop on the success of his previous RC F Drift effort, but also to showcase Lexus top-flight performance-craft to the global Drift community. This Red Bull athlete’s latest FIA Drift-spec machine is a 1,200hp RC F-based weapon weighing 1250kg/2755lb – covered in a bespoke featherweight Carbon Kevlar body shell.

Moreover, there was a purpose and a focus to this build beyond just raw power and speed. Daham’s RC F Carbon Kevlar, which he hopes to be campaigning in drift championships around the world, involves an obsessive attention to detail in the chassis, powertrain, and presentation that elevates the craft of its execution to mirror Lexus levels of takumi car-building.

Lexus RC F Carbon Kevlar © Red Bull

The result is a unique, world-class drift car that, even in a region renowned for high-power ultimate-level builds, is truly exceptional.

Daham chose the Lexus RC F as the platform for his latest project after building his first RC F drift car which thrilled the crowds on its debut at The Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2019.

“I am honoured to be partnering with a brand like Lexus. I am really thankful for the support the team have provided me as I built the new RC F Carbon Kevlar for the upcoming season. This car is so much fun to drive and I cannot wait to push it to its limit. We have learned a lot in 2019 as we kept a ‘Kaizen’ philosophy in our research and development. I look forward to another successful season and am confident with this partnership we will be able to achieve all our objectives,” said Ahmad.

“Building a car like this took so much effort not only from me, but from the team and partners to help me achieve my goals with this machine. I would like to thank every single partner for their continuous support and labor done to complete this project” he added.

Lexus RC F Carbon Kevlar © Red Bull

This second car has many refinements over the first RC F drift car, not least because Daham had more time to build it. The first car was conceived and built in a record 70 days and stands as testament to the builder’s capability and resourcefulness.

Two themes are central to the latest RC F Carbon Kevlar drift car – more power and less weight. The weight loss over the standard RCF was achieved by thoroughly rethinking the stripped platform and then fabricating this race vehicle using materials focused on weight reduction. In addition, mass was also more optimally positioned in the chassis to support car’s drift mission. The locally fabricated “Python Garage” fabricated a super-light Carbon-Kevlar body panels helping the whole car shave more than 500kg. of the showroom RC F as part of the mission to achieve a weight that is competitive amongst other drifters

The power part of the equation has been provided by inserting a heavily tuned – 1,200hp is four times the standard output – version of the tuner-favorite 2JZ straight-six single turbo motor in place of the standard car’s naturally aspirated V8.

The iron-blocked 2JZ motor, which drives through a four-speed Samsonas sequential gearbox and twin-plate Competition Clutch, was chosen due to the wide variety of readily available tuning parts.

Lexus RC F Carbon Kevlar © Red Bull

The 2JZ’s legendary robustness, compact size and familiar architecture have made it a proven source of motivation for high output drift efforts around the globe. Ahmad’s years of familiarity with this engine also helps make it easier to tune, modify and adjust quickly at drift events.

Key tuning components include a Garrett GTX3584 turbocharger, GSC Power Division valve train and a triple-pump fuel system from Radium Engineering.

A Titan Motorsport dry sump has been added to improve reliability and a Nitrous Express 200hp kit bolted on to help spool up the turbo and cool the intake charge.

Since keeping a close eye on all these systems is critical to drift success, Daham has included his preferred equipment from New Zealand’s Link company – a Thunder ECU and MXS Strada dash.

With the power and the weight where Daham wanted them, he turned his attention to the chassis tuning to make the most of the changes.

Lexus RC F Carbon Kevlar © Red Bull

The most significant alterations include swapping the rear differential for a Winters unit – purely to enable swift trackside ratio changes. And the replacement of the brakes with Wilwood racing calipers, to reduce unsprung mass – which enables faster changes of direction.

FIGs Engineering was tapped to make the angle kit, a drift car essential. Three-way BC racing coilovers are used to allow adjustments to both rebound and compression damping to allow Daham to perfect his set up.

The finishing touches are a set of Japan’s finest Rays Engineering 57CR wheels riding on R888R TOYO rubber.

Specs:

Vehicle:

2019 Lexus RC F

Engine:

3.0L 2JZ vvti engine

Power:

Max Power: 1200hp/ 1080 ft-lb Torque, Rev Limit: 9,000rpm

Weight:

1250kg/2755lb

Distribution:

47% F /53% R

Fuel system:

Radium engineering Fuel cell surge tank, Radium engineering 40L fuel cell, Radium engineering fuel pressure regulator, Radium engineering fuel filter, 1700cc Injector Dynamics

Forced Induction:

Garrett GTX3584RS, Tial 60mm wastegate

Transmission:

Samsonas 4-speed sequential transmission, Competiton Clutch 215 victory series clutch, Winters Performance quick-change differential, carbon fiber driveshaft & stage 5 axles

Electronics:

Link Thunder ecu, Link AIM dash, Link fuel pressure and temperature sensor, Link oil pressure and temp sensor, Link EGT, Link wideband sensor, Link 4 bar map sensor, Link 4 port boost solenoid

Cooling:

HGK custom radiator with Carbon Fiber shroud, Spal dual Fans, Dual Mocal 25 row oil coolers, Garrett 3.5” intercooler

Steering/Suspension/Brakes:

BC racing 2 way custom coilovers, figs engineering front and rear knuckles and arms,Nitron 3-way adjustable front & rear coilovers,Wilwood 6-piston calipers & Wilwood drilled rotors (front), Wilwood 4-piston calipers & Wilwood drilled rotors (rear), ASD hydraulic handbrake

Wheels/Tyres:

Rays 57CR 18×9.5inch (front) 19x10.5inch (rear), 255/35R18 (front) 285/35R19 (rear) Toyo R888RD

Exterior:

Complete carbon-Kevlar Rocket Bunny aero body kit, carbon Kevlar roof, carbon-Kevlar doors,

Interior: