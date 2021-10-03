Ahmed Al Amri Is Qatar’s King of Drift

Doha, October 2nd– Ahmed Al Amri has claimed the iconic ‘King of Drift’ title for Qatar’s 2021 Red Bull Car Park Drift. The prestigious drifting event returned after a 2 year wait for a memorable qualifying round in Doha that drew motorsports fans and enthusiasts to the Katara Cultural Village Southern Parking Lot.

Presenting Qatar’s King of Drift Ahmed Al Amri © Wonderbox Photography

Ahmed Al Amri received his well-deserved first place trophy with 286 points in his Nissan Silvia S13, after putting on a spectacular performance that wowed the judges and spectators, making him stand out of the crowd. Starting with 17 drifters in Heat 1, Qatar’s Qualifier of Red Bull Car Park Drift served a competitive, action filled show for motorsports fanatics.

Ahmed Al Amri’s Outstanding Winning Run!

Al Amri’s performance captivated the judges and fans through all three rounds leaving everyone in awe. Running up in second place was Abdallah Al-Mohtaseb on his Nissan 370z with accurate drifting talent and technique to score 213 Points, while Yasser Mustafa came in third place with his Nissan Silvia S13 scoring 51 points. The 3 winners enjoyed a memorable podium moment with Red Bull’s drifting Legend Abdo Fegahli, the judges and fans cheering around.

Podium Moment for Ahmed Al Amri, Abdallah Al-Mohtaseb, Yasser Mustafa © Wonderbox Photography

The event was held under the patronage of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), in partnership with Dunlop Tires, Vodafone Qatar, Al Fardan Automobiles, Katara Cultural Village, JW Marriott Marquis Doha, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.). Media partners included beIN SPORTS as the exclusive TV broadcast partner, I Love Qatar as exclusive online media partner, and ProTV as production partner. Those who couldn’t join the crowds still had the chance to enjoy the action from the comfort of their TV screen as the event was broadcasted exclusively live on BeIN Sports, and live streamed on Red Bull Motorsports Facebook page.

Holding his trophy up high, the 2021 King of Drift Ahmed Al Amri expressed his joy about the achievement, saying: I am very happy with my participation in Red Bull Car Park Drift and winning Qatar’s king of drift title. It’s a milestone for me and a motivation for to give more in the future. Looking forward to the World Final in Egypt on November 5th.

The judges panel featured motorsports experts from Qatar and the region including Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation’s Executive Director Amro Al Hamad, Qatari Rally Champion and Motorsports Veteran Adel Hussein Abdullah, and Red Bull Car Park Drift Series Manager Yusif Bassil.

Drifting Legend Abdo Feghali © Wonderbox Photography

The event welcomed the legendary Red Bull Athlete, Abdo Feghali who returned to Doha as a supervisor and the mastermind behind the challenging obstacle course on the drifting track. Feghali also didn’t let the crowd down as he put on an impressive show on the track with the BMW M2 Hero Car that the spectators greatly enjoyed. Commenting on the event, Abdo Feghali said “The drifting community in Qatar never fails to impress. Very good skills from all the drifters and a spectacular performance from Ahmed Al Amri who will for sure represent Qatar in the best way at the coming Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final.” Fegahli also praised the crowd stressing on the amazing vibe they had around the event which gave the drifters an extra push to give their best on the track.

Gathering Motorsports fans from all over Qatar, the event also welcomed esteemed guests from various industries, esteemed media outlets and key opinion leaders and social influencers. Graced also by the presence of reputable Red Bull Athletes – Football Legend, Asia and ConcaCaf Top Scorer and Qatar National Football Team Striker and Duhail SC Captain Al Moeiz Ali, and e-Sports Champion Ahmed Al Meghessib, Qatar National e-Sports Team Captain. Both legends also took a turn on the track as they experienced the thrill of drift in the co-pilot seat with Abdo Feghali.

Red Bull Athletes Al Moeizz Ali & Ahmed Al Meghessib © Wonderbox Photography

Ahmed Al Amri will now shift his gear towards Egypt with all eyes on the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final, set to take place on November 5th, 2021 gathering all winners from around the world.

As COVID protocols were followed and social distancing was maintained safely, with masks on, mandatory vaccination requirements and EHTERAZ present at the entrace, the drifters and fans still enjoyed the event to the fullest.

For more info, please visit : https://www.redbullcarparkdrift.com