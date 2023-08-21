Ahmed Al Meghessib’s Back-2-Back eSports Tournament Makes Its Return

Gaming
Beloved Qatari native and one of the region’s best and youngest eFIFA players Ahmed Al Meghessib, aka “Aameghessib”, is kicking off Back-2-Back, a unique eSport platform for FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5 in Qatar. Here’s what you need to know about the fun and thrilling tournament that invites players from all across the country to participate and try to win big!
Round after round
From August 18 until September 15 of this year, passionate Back-2-Back competitors have to create 2-player teams and compete in a series of grueling offline qualifiers: qualifiers 1 and 2 will take place at Msheireb Galleria on the 18th and 19th August, qualifiers 3 and 4 at Store 974 - Place Vendome on the 25th and 26th, qualifiers 5 and 6 at Novo Cinemas – Mall of Qatar on the 1st and 2nd of September, and qualifiers 7 and 8 at Virtuocity Qatar, Gaming Theme Park – Doha Festival City on the 8th and 9th of September. The rounds will lead up to the National Final, which will happen at Geekdom – Lusail Boulevard on the 15th of September.
Born from players, for players
Red Bull eFIFA Athlete Aameghessib created a unique sportive angle for the tournament, where teams need to score 2 consecutive goals to win in 11v11 Kick Off Mode. The 2v2 players format in 11v11 mode changes the whole game dynamics as well as encourages the players to compete alongside their favorite teammates using strategy, communication, and skills. This lets teams focus on how well they can coordinate with their teammate to score two consecutive goals.
All matches will be played in Red Bull Arena Leipzig stadium and last a total length of 8 minutes (max). To win a single match, a team must battle it out to score 2 consecutive goals without interruption. When this happens, the match ends instantly before time is up. In the event of no consecutive goals, a team should have the highest score when the 8 minutes are up. In case of a draw at the end of a single match, a team should score a golden goal to win, and in case of a draw after the golden goal extension, then teams go for penalties. During the penalty shootouts, each team member shoots and saves consecutively. A winning team is determined by a best-of-3-matches.
The tournament is in partnership with Store974, Talabat, Chevrolet, Oakley, Qatar Esports Federation, Showdown, I Heart Qatar, and Geekdom.
Are you excited for Back-2-Back and want to participate? To register and sign up your 2-player team, head to www.redbull.com/aab2b
About Ahmed Al Meghessib
A graduate of the Aspire Academy, Ahmed 'AAMEGHESSIB' Al Meghessib has developed into a talented midfielder and is also one of the top FIFA players in the whole of the Middle East.
As well as playing professionally for a number of Qatari clubs, Ahmed has carved out a hugely successful esports career, first making waves on the world stage in 2017 when he stormed through the regional finals to represent the Rest of the World at the FIFA Interactive World Cup.
Now the face of Back-2-Back, a unique esport platform for eFIFA2023 on PlayStation 5, Ahmed represents Ooredoo Thunders and the Qatar National esports team.
This tournament is not affiliated with or sponsored by Electronic Arts Inc. or its licensors.