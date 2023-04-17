Aisha Al Bakry Takes the winning pen at Red Bull Doodle Art Oman

So, what happened during the event and who won? Read through to know all the details!

Where were the national finals held?

Red Bull Doodle Art Oman 2023 © Ahmad Al Fudhaili

Red Bull Doodle Art was held at Thy Yard Pit Stop, Oman Automobile Association on the 14th of April from 9 pm until 11:30 pm. The venue was a container-esque, garage style venue that encompassed the artistic doodle spirit.

Red Bull Doodle Art Oman 2023 © Ahmad Al Fudhaili

In partnership with Red Bull MOBILE Oman, and Virgin Radio 100.9, the event kicked off with the top 21 participants and spectators coming in to check out the final artworks. Once all the participants were settled, our 3 top judges, Mohammed Al Attar (@mimoon_art) , Amira Al Musalmi (@amirooze) , and Daniel Parera (@danylparera) , took to their scoring boards to do their thing and evaluate the doodles based on these categories: Creativity, Skill and Loving Life. The judges also each had a feature exhibition that showcases their talents and minds at the National Finals.

The action:

Our Red Bull Mini Cooper came center stage where our judge, Daniel Parera (Red Bull Doodle Art’s Oman 2017 winner), put his most creative ideas to test. His doodle masterpiece was an exhibit of wandering cat caricatures, space-elements and local Omani inspiration. He highlighted the once-a-lifetime technical and experiential skills he gained at the 2017 World Finals.

Needless to say, the end result was phenomenal, as you can see from the picture below!

Red Bull Doodle Art Oman 2023 © Ahmad Al Fudhaili

To match the creative spirit of the event, Red Bull MOBILE held a digital activation where the participants and attendees got to customize their own phone cases through an iPad and put their own creativity to test, bringing to life their own masterpieces.

Red Bull Doodle Art Oman 2023 © Ahmad Al Fudhaili

Once the judging and experience wrapped, it was time to announce the winner! and after some back-and-forth amongst the judges, they gave Aisha Bakri the top score of 29/30 on design, creativity and loving life criteria.

Red Bull Doodle Art Oman 2023 © Ahmad Al Fudhaili

Aisha was handed her unique trophy and celebrated her awesome win, which grants her a seat at the Red Bull Doodle Art World Finals, in Amsterdam this May. Aisha mentioned after her win, “Amsterdam has always been on my list of places to visit and I’m beyond excited to go with Red Bull. I’m so proud to represent my country, connect with creatives and engage in conversation about technology, innovation and where it will take us in the future.’’ Also, she explained what her doodle reflects, ‘’ I go by Aysha hayati on Instagram which translates to living my life. I March to the beat of my own drum and I’m constantly on the pursuit of leading a life that is full, authentic and true to me.’’

We wish Aisha the best of luck at the finals and we can’t wait to see what doodles will come out of her creative mind then!

For more information, please visit www.redbulldoodleart.com