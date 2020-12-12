Alex Albon’s Goal for 2021:“Maintain my Seat, Truthfully"

With the lavish jetset lifestyle and year round VIP treatment, Formula One pros probably have one of the most glamorous jobs in the sporting world. That being said, even they have to sometimes settle for subpar experiences like the rest of us folk...

Red Bull Racing’s Alex Albon is grabbing quick bites of lunch between interviews, and he doesn’t seem to be enjoying it as we catch up on Zoom. We ask him what he’s having.

“We've been very busy today, so I've just been trying to eat [in-between] as much as I can,” the British-Thai racer tells us. “It's not great. It's supposed to be chicken and noodles. But we don't have any noodles, so they've used pasta instead. A Chinese Italian [fusion]!”

Ironically, the UAE is home to some great cuisine... Albon just didn’t get lucky in his bubble.

“You do, you do [have great Asian cuisine in the UAE],” he continues. “The hotel's really nice actually.”

The 24-year-old is one-half of the team that also makes up Max Verstappen (catch our latest interview with him here) , and the duo is gearing up for the final F1 race of the season at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi this weekend. Currently in eighth place, Albon is keen to end the season on a high.

It has been a challenging year for everyone around the world; for the drivers, the main difficulty was having to fit in a large number of races in little time.

Albon gives us the lowdown on what has been happening recently, his lockdown routine – spoiler alert, there was banana bread – and what his aim for 2021 is.

You arrived earlier this week with the team; how was your journey from Bahrain to the UAE capital?

We had quite a nice flight actually... We were on Etihad, which is always pretty nice, and they gave me some goodies, like a model aircraft. So I've got some gifts already for my brothers and sisters. (laughs)

Tuttut- re-gifting! Well, your secretis out now!

(laughs) Exactly! [I’ll still] wrap them up. They'll be fine!

We’re coming to the end ofthe Formula One season with the final race in Abu Dhabi. How are you feeling going into it?

It's mixed actually. It's the last race, so you have that kind of"end of the school year" feeling within the team. We've been in a triple-header as well, so everyone's itching to get home I'm sure. At the same time, [Yas Marina] is a cool circuit; it's one of the fun ones we go to, being a night race.

Of course, it's a different atmosphere this year, because usually it's seen as a party venue, and this year without the fans it's a lot more quiet. Even where we're staying! We're staying at the W Hotel, which is normally absolutely rammed with people and the music's popping, whereas this year, it's just pretty much the drivers who are there.

Then on my side, it's more just about finishing the season off strong, and having a good end-of-year race. It's always nice to finish strong, because going into the winter break it feels good to have a good result than have a bad one.

Of course, some drivers had tested positive over the season, most recently Lewis Hamilton (who confirmed he was to make his Mercedes return in Abu Dhabi after testing negative ).

How has the safety aspect been managed?

Red Bull Racing has done a very good job; we are very strict. I would say we are the strictest.

As mentioned, you’ve just come from Bahrain where we witnessed the horrific crash of Romain Grosjean atthe Bahrain Grand Prix. Whatimpact do these kinds of incidents have?

It's hard to see it and not worry for Romain or any driver. To see something like that – even if it hasn't happened to you – you know what it must feel like, especially when you see a car on fire. The first [thought you have] is:"Can he get out? Has he gotten out?" So the initial feeling is shock and panic for your fellow colleague.

At the same time, we go into the sport knowing the risks, so you've got a job to do, you have to focus on the next race, and we were racing an hour after the crash. You just put it behind you. We've all had our fair share of big crashes... for us, it's part of the game. Just having that acceptance that it could happen to any of us... you go into the next race putting it behind you, and focusing on your job.

When all of us saw the footage of the crash, it was extremely scary. But as soon as we knew he was alright, you can relax a lot more.

Looking atthe entire season overall, what has been the most difficultthing for you given the current circumstances?

Truthfully, it hasn't been too bad. The main thing is just being away the whole time. I mean, we're in our social bubble, and we've been away from home. I haven't been home for more than four days in seven months. We're just living in hotels. Basically trying to stay as safe as possible.

And of course, not so much for me, but for the mechanics, the engineers... not seeing their family and not seeing their kids and their wives... things like that really take a toll. Formula One has done such a good job to cram so many races in such a short time, but of course, it also means that we're spending a lot of time away from our loved ones. That has been the hardest thing.

Apart from that, in terms of the pure racing side, it's very much back to business. The fans are the main [concern], but after that you're just racing, and the whole process is very similar.

Did your training change this year?

It was different... Normally, I would go to a gym. Before we started the season, I built my own gym in my garage. Our training was a little bit compromised, obviously, but it also makes you think of how to be creative with it. At the beginning, I wasn't even seeing my trainers; but then once you start to see each other you then get into your training habits again.

It was weird, because we spent so long not knowing when the first race was, so it's very hard for motivation to get to your peak fitness without having a date for it. Once we had the date, however, the motivation was there and we could focus towards that time.

No weak moments where you just wanted to slack off like the rest of us and make banana bread?

I made a lot of banana bread! (laughs) I was kind of getting bored, so we were doing a lot of simulator racing, did some Twitch streaming... Did I slack off? Honestly, apart from the too much banana bread, I would say I was pretty good. But that's also because of the job we're doing; part of our job is to maintain what we're doing so yeah, I had no problem staying healthy. Ish!

Finally, looking towards next year... What's your main goal for 2021?