Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero Team-based PVP Shooter in the Marvel Universe developed by Marvel Games & NetEase Games, launches December 6, 2024

The year is almost over, but the world of gaming isn’t about to wrap things up just yet! Because on the 6th of December we’ve witnessed a brand-new team based PvP shooter game launch across all platforms! The game has been compared to one of the most famous PvP games of all time, “Overwatch”, in terms of objectives and character styles.

All You Need to Know About Marvels Rivals © www.igdb.com

On the day of the launch, Marvel Rivals is going all out with 33 heroes, with only 28 revealed ahead of time and falling into different categories, such as:

The Vanguard: the tank character with heavy attacks and defense, focused on protecting the team and objective.

The Duelist: the DPS, with the more flexible, quick attack and strong damage, focused on flanking the rival team.

The Strategists: the team’s support, healing and providing shields to protect the team.

All You Need to Know About Marvels Rivals © www.igdb.com

Certain character team-ups allow an advantage point to the team: for instance, having Thor and Storm in one team can give you a damage electric bonus, helping your team gain an extra advantage.

Now, onto the exciting part: the main characters that have been revealed to us include some of the most popular names, such as Wolverine, Magneto, Thor, Storm, Venom, Spiderman, Captain America, and the Hulk. The roster doesn’t just have A-list names, but also characters like Squirrel Girl, Jeff the Landshark, Adam Warlock, etc.

We’re still hoping we’ll see some of the original X-Men cast like Cyclops, Rogue, Phoenix, or Gambit, but only time can tell.

All You Need to Know About Marvels Rivals © www.igdb.com

Along with the character release, Marvel Rivals is launching with 9 maps based on Wakanda, Asgard, and more, with eight maps for the standard game modes and one built for the Conquest mode. As the game grows, we will be seeing more character releases, more maps, and hopefully more modes.

Watch the official launch trailer:

How excited are you for Marvel Rivals? We can’t wait to test drive this game once its launched to see all these details and characters come to life!